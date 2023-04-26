Teacher strikes: Thousands protest as unions warn NI Secretary funding crisis is damaging children’s future

Thousands of public sector workers go on strike over fair pay, working conditions and investing in the ‘future’ for young people

Thousands of education workers turned out in Belfast city centre during a day of strike action that saw the majority of schools close across Northern Ireland.

All five main teaching unions, and school leaders through the NAHT for the first time in the union’s 125-year history, joined the protest in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, with the anger increased after a recent raft of further cuts to vital schemes.

The unions have appealed to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to address the funding crisis that they say is damaging the future of all children in Northern Ireland, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“We are disappointed that it has come to this but we have been left with no alternative,” they said in a joint letter to Mr Heaton-Harris.

“The Education Authority (EA), which is responsible for spending the bulk of the £2.5bn education budget, has been asked to model cuts of up to 10% of its 2023/24 budget which could mean it has to find hundreds of millions of pounds worth of savings.

“Our best guess is to prepare for cuts in the order of £500 million. This will mean cuts to teaching and ancillary staff and savage cuts to many vital areas of non-statutory education. Recent examples have included cutting Baby Books, cuts to Extended Schools, cuts to mental health services and cuts to youth services for the most disadvantaged of our young people.

“The extent of projected school funding cuts will have a damaging effect on the region, its economy and society.”

The full-day strike action follows a half day of strike action in schools in February,

The unions emphasised the dispute is not simply about pay for teachers.

“Bluntly, schools are under-funded in Northern Ireland and have been for some time. The result is increased class sizes, increased pupil to teacher ratios, decreased subject choice, narrowed curriculum and an acute shortage of available supply teachers.

“Teaching and education generally appear to be seen by government only as a cost, not as a necessary investment to take full advantage of the unique economic and trading position of Northern Ireland in the wake of the Windsor Agreement. A well-educated and skilled workforce is a requirement for the future economy as well as for the good of society.

“The value of a teacher’s job has decreased by nearly a quarter in real terms in the ‘lost decade’ since a 2010/11 pay freeze. Pay losses of that order lead to the degradation of the profession, coupled with increased job intensity and decreased job satisfaction.

“Astonishingly, in a region that over-produces teachers, our system has managed to create teacher shortages in all sciences, technology, English and even in home economics.”

Today also saw disruption across all government departments as civil servants called for a fair pay offer, having rejected the previous one which would have amounted to £552 a year before tax, equivalent to a wage cut of more than 20% over the last decade.