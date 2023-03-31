Teachers in rural schools fear closure and are considering futures, warns union

A Ballymoney teacher fears the closure of smaller schools could “sound the death knell” for rural communities.

Louise Creelman, president of the Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU) and on secondment for her role at Bushvalley Primary School, was speaking at the union’s annual conference.

With over 200 rural schools sitting under the EA’s sustainability level of 105 pupils, she added that many communities have been left concerned for their futures.

The EA has said there are too many small and unsustainable rural schools in Northern Ireland.

“In England, it’s all about levelling up, but it seems that here our rural communities are under increasing threat in so many areas, from health to education,” Ms Creelman said.

“Is closing GP surgeries, especially in the west, to be matched by closing schools, leaving rural communities with such rich traditions struggling for their very survival, let alone a future?

“We appreciate that difficult calls may have to be made, but we fear the Department of Education’s current funding policies through its area planning system leaves little latitude for decisions on the future of schools to be made on a case-by-case basis.”

Louise Creelman, president of the Ulster Teachers’ Union

She said the “broad brush” policy in area planning is “being applied with scant regard to the very individual circumstances of every school”.

Ms Creelman added: “More attention must be paid to every case on a school-by-school basis. If schools are closed or amalgamated, children in rural areas will have to be transported to new schools, yet school transport too is currently in financial crisis. Where does that leave the thousands of rural families who are affected?

“For instance, Newry, Mourne and Down district has 48 schools that do not meet the enrolment threshold, while there are 46 in the Causeway Coast and Glens borough council and 41 schools in the Mid Ulster region which could potentially be under threat.

“It just seems to be that rural communities are last in the queue for everything, but first on the list for closures. These areas seem to be under attack.

“Many of our rural schools do excellent work. Instead of having a one-size-fits-all approach, we would urge the decision-makers to look at every case on a school-by-school basis and examine the value of the education that the children are receiving.

“In such rural areas, the parental involvement is often much higher than in more urban settings and to take that school away would potentially sound the death knell for these historic and culturally rich communities.”

She believes that unless a strong stance on the funding crisis in education is taken, “its ongoing demise will be certain and swift”.

Meanwhile, a school principal has said she is considering her future in education as her position has become “untenable”.

Gillian Dunlop, of Largymore Primary in Lisburn, has admitted she’s had enough and is considering her options.

Gillian Dunlop, Largymore Primary principal.

“Even five years ago this wasn’t on the radar, but latterly my role has become untenable. I am no longer doing the job I love. With two screens now sitting on my desk at work, I now feel more like a CEO than an educator,” she said.

“Such is my workload that there are days I barely leave my desk. The level of administration is out of control. Sometimes I just have to take an hour to escape back into the classroom, just to remind myself why I’m here.

“For years now, we’ve seen the cuts move up the pay scale. We’ve seen ancillary budgets pared and classroom assistants have their hours slashed. Now it’s only a matter of time until we see teacher redundancies.”

Jacquie White, UTU general secretary, warned that teachers are “fighting for their professional lives” as many desert the profession in search of better jobs overseas.

Jacquie White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union

“A third of young teachers are quitting the profession after a few years so schools are finding it increasingly difficult to fill even core subject teaching jobs, often having to re-advertise or alter criteria,” she said.

“One of the main reasons for this brain drain is the staggering £10,000 disparity in the starting salary of fully qualified teachers here and, for instance, in Scotland.

“A newly-qualified teacher starts on £24,137 here, but in Scotland they’ll start on £32,217 from January 2024.

“Our last pay uplift was in September 2020, whereas our Scottish colleagues now have an agreement in place worth a salary increase in excess of inflation between January 2022 and January 2024.

“Is it any wonder that we are haemorrhaging our best hope for the future of the profession and for Northern Ireland? Young people are taking the education gained here to use elsewhere, so there’s no payback for Northern Ireland, and who could blame them?

“Similarly, at the other end of the career ladder, senior teachers with the kind of experience underpinning our profession are losing heart and leaving early.”