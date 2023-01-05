Teachers prepared for two years of action with no end in sight to pay dispute

There is no early end in sight to the teachers’ pay dispute, with one union warning industrial action could go one for as long as two years and calling the position between staff and employers “intractable”.

While the National Education Union (NEU) said relationships remain good between unions and employers, the lack of money in the system means there’s unlikely to be any resolution in the short to medium term.

Mark Langhammer, general secretary of the NEU, said the current crisis facing school staff has been coming for years, and that will only make it all the harder to find a resolution.

“As a union we have only called a single day of strike action in our history,” he said. “It shows the real frustration of members that we are now approaching that point.”

Teachers are returning to the classroom this week after the Christmas break, and Mr Langhammer said they are digging in for the long haul.

“The reality is that there’s no money there to pay teachers what they need,” he said.

“We’re told there’s nothing in the budget, but what needs to happen to give teachers what they deserve is for the huge profits we keep seeing to come down and that money filtered back into the system to employ the workforce.

“Teachers have seen their pay reduced in real terms by over a fifth in the past 15 years. There’s a problem attracting and keeping staff.

“Ask any head teacher and they’ll tell you that Northern Ireland is over-producing excellent teaching staff, but they are going elsewhere. Maths, science, particularly physics, and even home economics are woefully short of staff.

“It’s not much of an incentive for a young teacher starting out on a poor wage, and for many their early careers are episodic, taking temporary sub teaching jobs where they can. Qualifications are easily transferable so they go off to other graduate positions instead.

“In 130 years of the union, there has been one day of strike action over pensions in 2010. Right now our action short of strike is focused on bureaucracy, scrutiny and accountability, not teaching.

“The British Skills and Employment Survey has monitored professions for the last 30 years. In surveys, no job has eroded more quickly than teaching for the quality of employment measured against the intensity of the role. That message hasn’t sunk in, and the cost of living crisis has only enhanced that sense of frustration.

“But we have no government at Stormont and central government isn’t going to step in. A general election is still two years away and that frustration isn’t going to go anywhere.

“Schools are no factories. Teachers are no lab rats. They want to teach but they also want the respect they have been lacking for doing that.”

Gerry Murphy, NI official at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), said the action from teachers is now “at its third and final stage short of strike”.

“This is the end of the softly, softly approach by the teaching unions and should the education employers and the Department of Education not come forward with a fair and realistic pay offer for teachers and school leaders in the very near future then they can expect the teachers to withdraw their labour and take strike action,” he said.

“This is something that teachers have been seeking to avoid. However, in the absence of a realistic and fair pay offer teachers are left with no option.

“If we find ourselves in this place a programme of strike action will be announced well in advance giving the employers and the Department time to reconsider their position again.”

Jacquie White, the general secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, has also warned of a difficult year ahead.

“We thought we had challenges before the pandemic with cuts to resources, especially for our most vulnerable children, and salary squeezes which in effect eroded teachers’ income, but they were nothing to what teachers, pupils and parents have faced in the last two years,” she said.

“We’ve returned to the same under-funded classrooms, poorly resourced and failing systems we had before — except these have now been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Like our colleagues in the NHS we too face the possibility of heightened industrial action in a desperate effort to focus the minds of the decision-makers who have been grinding our education system into the ground for years now.

“Teachers have been driven to these lengths, left with no option, in a bid to give our profession the recognition it deserves and thus ensure the best educational outcomes for our children.

“It is with heavy hearts that teachers face a new year with these prospects and we can only hope now that our actions will finally shake and shame the decision-makers into doing the right thing by our children and their teachers.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “Engagement is currently ongoing between Management Side and Teachers’ Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) on a teachers’ pay settlement.

"Management side remains committed to resolving issues regarding teachers’ pay through discussion and hopes to find a resolution as soon as possible.

“Discussions are considering options for a multi-year pay deal.”