Teachers propping up a broken system, says union

Northern Ireland’s broken education system, which reached a crisis point last year, will continue to be broken if the Department of Education continue with their strategy of not investing in the very system which educates our next generation of workers, Ireland’s largest teaching union has said.

Union official Paul Groogan was referring to a motion which was discussed on Friday’s Northern Conference of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (NTO) calling for the Department of Education to stop ignoring education and to invest in children.

Mr Groogan said the union has consistently raised the funding inadequacies with the Department and has called for the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) to campaign for much needed investment.

“The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will live with us for years,” he said.

“But no-one will forget the impact of the pandemic on school leaders, teachers and pupils.

“Teachers continued to perform their professional duties in the most outstanding way showing resilience, dedication and care while pupils got stability and continuity in their education under the most challenging of circumstances.”

Mr Groogan, speaking at the Killyhevlin, said the timing now is crucial and the lack of investment in education cannot be sustained any longer.

“Those involved in the recently established ‘Independent Review of Education’ commissioned by previous Minister for Education Mr Peter Weir, as part of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement, have an extremely important role to play going forward and INTO welcomes the establishment of this long overdue review,” he said.

“The INTO is determined to seize the opportunity it represents to contribute to the revision and improvement of the current educational offering available to our young people.

"The review body must engage fully with the various stakeholders, especially teaching unions like INTO, to ensure that whatever they decide as a body, they ensure that the investment is available to implement all changes on a multi-year funded basis.”

Mr Groogan said school budgets have been under immense strain for years and the challenges of Covid-19 have compounded the pressure on squeezing budgets even further.

“Schools are possibly facing teacher redundancies which were paused over the period of the pandemic,” he added.

“If the Covid-19 pandemic showed us anything it was the fact that face to face teaching is a must for the mental health and wellbeing of our children, so, the possible reduction of teacher numbers through lack of investment in education, is ultimately the wrong strategy.

“For too long school leaders and teachers have made the broken education system work by finding ways to succeed despite being utterly under resourced and over worked.

“The system reached a crisis point in the last year with the unavailability of qualified substitute teachers to cover those permanent teachers who had to isolate due to Covid.”

Mr Groogan said the Independent Review of Education, which is currently ongoing in Northern Ireland, “must ensure that the necessary funds are invested in our young people and their diverse needs. We must, as a society, properly invest in our children”.