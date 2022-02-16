Teachers ‘ready to strike’ after rejecting pay offer

***School budget problems** Maghaberry Primary School principal Graham Gault who claims schools struggling with budget over lack of leadership with no Stormont. Pic by Peter Morrison

Michelle McIlveen during her first engagement as Northern Ireland Minister for Education visiting Ballysillan Primary School and Nursery in north Belfast.

Teachers have rejected the latest pay offer by employers and Department of Education with the NASUWT union warning that 70% of its membership were now prepared to take strike action.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was disappointed with a lack of progress in pay negotiations.

“Management Side had offered a two-year pay deal worth 3.2% from 1 September 2021,” the Minister said.

“The pay award would have seen the removal of the bottom point of the current teachers’ pay scale and the addition of a further point at the top of the scale, with a similar approach applied to each of the pay ranges for school leaders.

“This pay offer had been made despite a very difficult financial situation and I had hoped that this would have led to a completion of the pay negotiations for 2021/22 and 2022/23 during the current mandate. Management Side will now take time to consider how the matter should be progressed before engaging again with NITC.”

NASUWT confirmed the offer had been rejected by 88% of its members, not accepting that the deal for 2021 to 2023 proposed by employers was a 3.2% pay increase.

The highest rise would be for newly qualified teachers as under the proposals a new teacher’s starting salary would rise to £26,000 from about £24,000 with a newly qualified teacher seeing their gross salary increase by 7.9% from September 2021 with no increase in September 2022.

Unions claim that most teachers would receive much smaller increases over two years and that the figure of 3.2% presented by the employers included the normal incremental pay progression teachers were due to get anyway.

“The anger felt by the profession could not be more stark with the vast majority of members saying they were prepared to take industrial action over the offer, with 94% prepared to take action short of strike action and 70% prepared to take strike action,” the NASUWT said.

“The vast majority of NASUWT members also expressed concerns about the failure of the Department of Education and the employers to deliver on the 2020 Agreement, with 74% saying that their workload had increased significantly in the last two years.

“And in a sign of the retention challenges facing the profession, 54% said they were seriously considering leaving teaching.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary added: “This pay offer has come after months and months of delay and represents a further damaging real-terms cut to teachers’ salaries at a time of surging inflation and a deepening cost of living crisis.

“Members are clear that they are prepared to take action if the Minister does not deliver a substantially better deal which addresses teachers’ concerns on pay and workload.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said the “derisory” offer is “damaging the morale of the profession. It will only serve to make the recruitment and retention of teachers harder at a time when they are desperately needed.”

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) had submitted a pay claim for 6% for 2021 to 2022 and has called on the Department to urgently make a new offer “which reflects the current inflationary environment.”

School leaders’ union NAHT has called for further negotiations after 56% of NAHT members in Northern Ireland also voted to turn down the offer.

Graham Gault, Interim Director for NAHT NI, said: “Having endured cumulative real-terms pay decreases worth 17% over the last decade, school leaders have made their opinions on the Department’s recent pay offer clear through our democratic processes. A basic cost-of-living increase for teachers and school leaders was requested through the NITC , but the offer has fallen well short.

“We believe that genuine attempts to resolve this issue can result in an acceptable settlement and are determined to do all that we can to avoid any escalation to a formal pay dispute.”

The chair of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) Northern Committee, Ms Marie O’Shea added: “The latest offer made by the management side to the unions for a cost-of-living increase in the 21/22 year falls significantly short of both our expectations and that of our members.

“For any offer to be acceptable to our membership, it must reflect the ongoing efforts by our members who, during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensured that the vital routine of the education system, remained working effectively for the children and young people in their care. Any award offered to teachers needs to reflect this and offset the effects of the rising inflation we are currently experiencing.”

“We remain available to discuss these matters with them constructively and hope they will approach this issue with a more positive and practical attitude than this offer would suggest they have brought to the issue of teachers’ pay to date.”