Teachers strike: MLAs clash in Stormont as Michelle McIlveen’s pay cut warning branded ‘disgusting'

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been urged to back striking teachers, after she confirmed educators taking industrial action face having their pay cut.

Teaching unions are preparing to go on strike over pay and conditions and have reacted angrily to warnings they will have money deducted from their salaries if they walk out.

Back in May, a ballot of members by teachers union NASUWT resulted in 81% of members voting in favour of strike action, while 98% backed action short of a strike.

Next month, members of another teaching union, INTO, will ballot members on strike action.

Ms McIlveen confirmed this in response to a recent Assembly question.

“Teachers’ terms and conditions, including pay, are negotiated by the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC). Management Side of the TNC includes representatives from the employers, sectoral interests and the Department for Education. Teachers’ Side of the TNC includes representatives from the five main teaching unions — INTO, UTU, NAHT, NASUWT and NEU,” she said.

“I understand that TNC Management Side has undertaken an assessment of the industrial action and determined that participating in the NASUWT’s action amounts to a breach of teachers’ contractual duties.”

The comments followed a letter to school principals that warned they would have their pay cut if they went on strike.

The news led to many DUP critics hitting out at the education minister, as her party’s MLAs are still receiving their full Stormont salaries despite refusing to nominate a Speaker and getting its ministers around the Executive table.

In the Assembly chamber on Wednesday, People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll and DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly clashed over the issue.

Mr Carroll said: “This week, the education minister disgracefully backed plans to cut the salaries of striking teachers who are taking action to defend their basic right to have a decent wage. That is disgusting and straight out of the Tory playbook.”

Ms Little-Pengelly took issue with this, saying Mr Carroll’s statement was “factually incorrect”, and asked the Speaker to request Mr Carroll retract it.

“To leave the comment on the record would be to mislead the house and the people of Northern Ireland. The minister of education has not backed any reduction in pay for teachers who are striking or otherwise,” she said.

Acting Speaker Alan Chambers responded: “I thank the members for their points of order. Their positions are on the record.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Carroll said: “The education minister and her party are attempting to wash their hands of this issue, but their excuses are paper thin.

“The minister’s attempt to evade responsibility for this proposal amounts to tacit support for this policy at best. At worst, this is an ideological attack on the fundamental right of workers to take strike action.

“The management aspect of the TNC is firmly within the Department for Education’s remit. If the minister is opposed to cutting the pay of striking teachers, then I would call on her to state this publicly. She should then move to lift the threat of pay deductions.

“This shameful proposal is clearly designed to intimidate teachers and their trade unions.

“NASUWT members have overwhelmingly backed strike action in the context of a catastrophic cost-of-living crisis. Similarly, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) members are balloting for action and have every right to strike to defend their living standards. They have our full support in their fight for fair pay.”

The Department of Education said: “It is fully recognised that teachers have a right to vote for, and participate in, industrial action.

“The management of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) is not within the remit of the Department. However, both sides of the TNC have agreed to continue to engage in pay discussions over the summer months in the hope of identifying a potential resolution as soon as possible.”