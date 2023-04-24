Teachers’ union calls for ‘dignity, respect and equality’ as strike set to close majority of NI schools

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21, 2023 (Photo: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A leading union has called on the authorities to treat teachers with the “dignity, respect and equality” they deserve, ahead of a full day of strike action this week.

The majority of schools across Northern Ireland are expected to close on Wednesday as the unions step up their campaign for better pay and conditions for teachers and further-education lecturers.

The full-day strike action follows a half day of strike action in schools in February, with members in further-education colleges joining their teacher colleagues.

The NASUWT is calling for a fully funded 12% pay award for 2022/23.

It said teachers have already lost thousands of pounds as a result of year-on-year pay cuts and the failure of salaries to keep pace with inflation since 2010.

The union said a teacher at the start of the classroom main pay scale has lost £44,669, while a teacher at the top of it has lost £65,288. It also said an experienced teacher at the top of the upper pay scale has lost £76,064.

According to NASUWT research, the past 13 years have seen cuts of 38% to teachers’ pay in real terms.

“Our members shouldn’t have to take industrial action simply to benefit from decent pay and working conditions,” said Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary.

“However, they have been left with no choice but to take further strike action.

“It is not remotely acceptable for teachers and lecturers to see their pay cut in real terms when they are facing the biggest squeeze on their incomes for decades.

“On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, it is about time that teachers in Northern Ireland were treated with dignity, respect and equality and given the rewards they deserve.

“If MLAs won’t act, then our members will.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT national official (Northern Ireland), added: “Members are not prepared to stand by while their pay dwindles and their living costs rise.

“The Department of Education and the Department for the Economy, along with the employers, must bring forward a substantially improved pay offer if they want to see an end to these disputes.

“The derisory pay offers which have been offered to date are actually real-terms cuts that are incapable of restoring pay to what they should have been had pay kept up with inflation over the last decade,” he added.

“There is huge frustration among teachers and lecturers and they are clear that they are opposed to the continuing cuts to pay and that working conditions must be improved if further action is to be avoided.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “Guidance has been issued to schools to help principals assess and prepare for any potential disruption as the result of strike action planned for April 26, 2023, by the five teaching trade unions.

“Principals have been asked to carry out risk assessments and make arrangements, which will be communicated directly with parents via their own channels. Parents with any questions or concerns are advised to contact their child’s school directly.”

Meanwhile, unions representing further-education lecturers in Northern Ireland have rejected what they called a “derisory” pay offer.

The UCU (University and College Union) and NASUWT said their members had been offered 1% for 2021/22 and 1% for 2022/23.

In a letter to the further-education employers, the UCU’s Northern Ireland official, Katharine Clarke, said the latest pay offer was “derisory and must be rejected”.

In a separate message to UCU members, Ms Clarke gave more details of the offer.

She claimed that a previous offer of a 2% increase for 2021/22 made by the employers had been blocked by the department.

She continued that the employers had subsequently offered lecturers a rise of 1% for 2021/22 and another 1% for 2022/23.

However, the employers had also offered a one-off “non-consolidated” payment of £4,900 to each lecturer on a pro-rata basis.

“The position that lecturer staff find themselves in is a direct consequence of having no government,” said Ms Clarke.

“In the absence of political authority and oversight, permanent secretaries are emboldened to make funding decisions that otherwise would be the preserve of elected ministers.”

Ms Clarke said UCU members would now escalate action short of strike by refusing to formally provide colleges with marks for student work.

“Assessment and feedback to students will continue, but marks will not be entered onto college systems or provided to awarding bodies,” she said.

Mr McCamphill added: “Lecturers were offered 2% for 2021/22 and have now been told that this is unaffordable.

“The employers are in cloud cuckoo land if they think lecturers are prepared to accept a lower offer.

“Lecturer pay is now a long way behind schoolteacher pay.

“Our members have had enough, and the strike action called for this Wednesday will go ahead as planned.”