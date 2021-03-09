Teachers' Union urges caution after Conor Murphy says Executive wants kids in school as soon as possible

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said the Executive wants to see all pupils back in school “as quickly as possible”.

Responding to a question from DUP MLA Paul Givan, Mr Murphy said any return would be guided by health advice.

“All ministers want restrictions lifted as soon as they can,” he told the Assembly.

“Online learning is no substitute for face-to-face learning, as everybody recognises.

“We want to do it as quickly as possible (in line with) what’s safe at the time and the transmission rates associated with that.”

Head teachers have urged the Executive to maintain continuity of education for primary one to primary three by reversing the decision to withdraw the youngest pupils from classrooms at the end of next week after just nine days back in class.

The NASUWT union said it backed a cautious approach.

“It is entirely understandable that parents and many teachers would wish nursery and primary to primary children to remain in school after March 22,” added spokesman Justin McCamphill,

“But the plan adopted by the Executive was based on the advice of scientific advisers. Unless that advice has changed, there should not be a change to plans for primary and nursery schools.

“While the Covid figures are moving in the right direction, it is important that a cautious approach is maintained.”

When asked if the union would like to see a schedule of dates ahead of any return, Mr McCamphill replied: “The union would prefer a data-driven approach.”

Education Minister Peter Weir previously urged the Executive to speed up the return of all children to school. He will further press the case ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

He also proposed that the return to remote learning for primary one to primary three pupils be scrapped, allowing them to remain in school as years 12 to 14 return to classes.

Mr Weir argued said the original plan did not make “enormous sense” and added that those year groups should be allowed to continue with face-to-face learning.

It is not clear yet when all other year groups will go back to school after Easter.