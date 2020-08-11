Teachers' union urges NI schools to make face coverings compulsory

Northern Ireland's largest teaching union has called on post-primary schools to follow the lead of a Belfast school which is to ban students from classrooms unless they wear face masks.

The NASUWT said Belfast Royal Academy's decision was welcome, and would "put the health and wellbeing of pupils, staff and school community first".

Read more Northern Ireland exams body to consider pupils’ mock test results in appeals

"All post-primary schools should be following this good practice," NASUWT National Official Justin McCamphill said. "This has to be done to mitigate the removal of social distancing that has come about as a result of the Executive decision [to reopen all schools] last Thursday."

Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) announced the decision in a letter to parents, the BBC's Stephen Nolan Show reported.

"Due to our large pupil and staff population it will be extremely difficult to maintain strict social distancing requirements," the letter read.

"Therefore, in order to protect all members of the school community, including those who are vulnerable, all pupils, staff and visitors must wear a face covering within the school building."

"If a pupil arrives to school without a face mask, they will not be permitted to enter the classroom."

BRA principal Hilary Woods told the BBC it was about the "safe restart of the school".

Face coverings would only be worn by pupils and staff when in the school building, she said. It will not be a requirement for pupils to wear them "when exercising in the playground" or "when eating at break time and lunchtime".

Integrated Ballymena post-primary school Slemish College announced yesterday that it would also ask all members of the school community to wear masks inside the college building.

"As the NI Executive recently announced that face coverings should be worn in places where social distancing is difficult, we would ask everyone to wear face coverings when inside the College building," it said in a Twitter post. "Y14 students should ensure they have one for collecting their results on Thursday."

Mr McCamphill said the decision to enforce the wearing of masks will protect vulnerable teachers and pupils.

He added: "[We] call on the Executive to make the wearing of masks compulsory in all post-primary schools.

"We are aware that some students may not be able to wear masks for medical reasons, however, the fact that other pupils are wearing masks will also protect them."

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who sits on Stormont's education committee, also welcomed the decision from BRA, adding that it was in the "best interests" of those that attend school and the wider community.

He said there had been "a lack of leadership and guidance" from education authorities, as well as the Executive.

"This is an argument around face coverings which rumbled for weeks before a decision was made, he said. He said that while the SDLP was part of that Executive, "the shots are called by the DUP and Sinn Fein".

BRA said it made the decision after a meeting of the school's health committee and plans to provide washable face coverings to pupils in school colours.

The stance is in direct opposition to that of Education Minister Peter Weir, who has said imposing face coverings in schools is "not necessary or implementable" at this stage.

Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young later said he believed it would be of benefit for older children.

NI Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said her preference would be for face masks to be encouraged, not mandatory.

Mr McCrossan said there is concern around the reopening of schools. He added: "Teachers are worried about returning and being exposed to risk, children and their families are also very concerned.

"What is more concerning is we get closer to the reopening of schools and there is still no clear guidance from the department."

A Department of Education spokesperson said: "Any specific public health advice will be followed regarding the use of PPE and face coverings for teachers and pupils. Detailed guidance on the reopening of schools will be issued this week and will include advice on the use of PPE and face coverings."