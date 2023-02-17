Teachers will look to quit in their droves without action, says educator

A Co Antrim teacher fears Northern Ireland pupils will be left with a generation of educators desperate to quit the profession unless action is taken to address the concerns of the profession.

Leigh McKay from Ballygalley, a teacher at a Ballyclare post primary school, said she’d been driven to join a union due to the current financial crisis in the sector which is impacting her both personally and professionally.

Thousands of teachers preparing to step up industrial action on Tuesday morning will now be joined by thousands of health workers and university staff.

NHS workers who belong to the Unite or GMB unions will take part in the action. They had been due to take part in strike action this week, but moved it to coincide with the action by teachers.

Ambulance workers will also be taking part, although emergency cover will be provided.

University and College Union (UCU) members at Queen’s and Ulster are striking on the same day.

And yesterday, it was announced that Royal Mail workers had voted overwhelmingly to continue with a campaign of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. A fresh ballot of members of the Communication Workers Union showed almost 96% were in favour of more strikes unless the deadlock is broken.

Ms McKay has been in education for 32 years and never expected to find herself in such a precarious financial position. She said family holidays have been cancelled as she tries to help her daughter through university due to the real terms reduction teachers have been facing over the last decade.

“In order to make ends meet this year I undertook two extra roles in my school — head of year and school information officer.

“I’ve since calculated that for all that extra work and responsibility I now have, I take home £6.60 extra a day,” said the media studies teacher.

“We’ve cancelled our family holiday this year and we just don’t go out anymore because we can’t afford it.

“At 53 and with 32 years in teaching behind me I didn’t think I’d be facing this situation now.”

She said the future for the profession will continue to be bleak unless more is done to encourage young people into careers in the education sector.

“The situation facing teachers is dreadful and young people who might have come into this profession in the last few years are thinking twice if they made the right decision.

“Without funding being pumped into the sector teaching is simply just not a viable option for young graduates. Why would you teach when you can go into another degree-level profession with substantially better pay and conditions?”

Unite official Kevin McAdam said his union “felt it was really important” to move the date for health service action to Tuesday to coincide with teachers “to demonstrate that there are two important things in life, one is health and the other is education”.