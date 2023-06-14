Teaching children in NI about abortion is ‘ideological colonisation’, say Catholic bishops

Teaching schoolchildren about abortion is “ideological colonisation” of Northern Ireland by the Secretary of State and the NI Human Rights Commission, Catholic leaders have said.

Bishops in Northern Ireland have criticised the UK Government for pushing through plans to teach all schoolchildren about access to abortion and prevention of early pregnancy.

The comments from senior northern bishops, including Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, came at the Summer General Meeting of the Irish Bishops’ Conference in Maynooth, with an outright rejection of what they called the “radical legislation”.

They have now urged NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris “to recognise the rights of parents to be involved in decisions affecting their children”.

“Having already imposed some of the most radical abortion laws in the world on the people of Northern Ireland, without their consent, the Secretary of State now seems determined to impose an ideologically biased view of abortion on all schools, irrespective of parental rights or school ethos,” the bishops said in a statement.

“This is radical legislation the Government doesn’t even impose on schools in Britain, where the right of parents to be involved in decisions about such ethical and pastoral issues is fully respected.

“There is no such thing as a neutral view on abortion. There is no such thing as a value-free or ethically neutral approach to the question of when life begins and when we have a duty to protect and care for all human life.

“These are matters subject to sincerely held differences of opinion across the world.

“It is not for a government to impose one ideological approach on children, parents or on our schools, over others.

“This is why the right of parents to an education for their children that is in accordance with their ethical, religious and philosophical convictions is an internationally recognised human right.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“We call on the Secretary of State to respect the internationally recognised rights of parents, and the principles of consultation and devolution in the Good Friday Agreement, and to withdraw this legislation, leaving it to a devolved Assembly to decide, in consultation with parents and educational stakeholders.”

The bishops were also critical of a new report from the NI Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) into relationships and sex education (RSE) in schools, which said Northern Ireland lags far behind what was available elsewhere. It also found that “many schools use language that shames and stigmatises young people”.

The bishops continued: “Like the recent so-called investigation of the NIHRC into RSE in schools, the Secretary of State is also indulging in a tired and, frankly, offensive caricature of what our outstanding teachers are actually doing in our schools in this area.

“Our Catholic Schools’ Trustees Service will be writing to those who carried out the recent NIHRC ‘investigation’ to express the trustees’ serious concerns about the accuracy and fairness of the report.

“Neither party took the trouble to engage with teachers in the classroom.

“The Secretary of State, and the NIHRC need to move away from their tendency to ideological colonisation in this area and trust parents, teachers, young people and local politicians in Northern Ireland to balance the rights and responsibilities involved.”

The Transferor Representatives’ Council (TRC), which represents the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church in education issues, has also rejected claims made in the NIHRC report.

Dr Andrew Brown, TRC chair, said: “The recommendations put forward in the report are based on a paper exercise and not at all reflective of the day-to-day reality in many of our schools, or of the professional competence and capabilities of our teachers.”