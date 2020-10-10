Teaching professionals critical of Peter Weir's planned exam changes

New proposals under fire but Weir says they take into consideration Covid-19 disruption

Education Minister Peter Weir has revealed changes to how summer exams will be held next year.

The timetable for summer exam series will be delayed by one week, with exams starting no earlier than May 12, 2021, but still being completed by June 30.

Pupils will receive their exam results by the end of August.

This year, exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

For next year, changes include a reduction in the number of exams as well as adapting qualifications to ensure they can be delivered safely and meet public health requirements.

Year 14 pupils will not have to take AS examinations and, in the majority of GCSE qualifications, one module will be omitted from assessment.

All assessments in GCSE Maths will be retained, but the speaking and listening component of GCSE English Language and modern languages is to be omitted.

The DUP MLA said the changes would take account of the disruption for pupils due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These changes are also designed to free up teaching time, reduce pressure on students and allow assessments to be undertaken within current public health restrictions. It is my priority to ensure that public examinations go ahead, if at all possible," the minister said.

But the proposals immediately came under fire from politicians and prominent teaching leaders.

Ulster Unionist education spokesman Robbie Butler MLA said the plans would disadvantage some pupils.

"Teachers, students and parents are - quite understandably - deeply concerned about the scale and content of these changes," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Given the attainment divide that already exists here in Northern Ireland I fear those students on the fringe of education who require greatest assistance and classroom time will be doubly disadvantaged by this offering."

Teacher union INTO said it was "concerned" at the minister's decisions: "If Minister Weir truly wishes to address underachievement in schools, a root and branch revision of the entire examinations process is essential in meeting the changing needs of a 21st century employment market," spokeswoman Caroline McCarthy told the Belfast Telegraph.

Jackie Bartley, principal of St Genevieve's High School in Belfast said she was "devastated" by the proposals: "The sacrifices that pupils and teachers are making to ensure learning continues is not being listened to at the highest level!" she said on social media.

Dr Graham Gault, chairman of the National Association of Head Teachers, said the plan had delivered "a devastating blow to the education and well-being of our students and to the wider teaching profession".

"It is very clear he has prioritised the examinations system over the needs and wellbeing of our students.

"It is demoralising and increasingly frustrating that after seeking the professional opinions of school leaders and the teaching profession, the minister has chosen once again to ignore their view."

Simon Mowbray, principal of Devenish College, said: "Once again, our most vulnerable students have been let down by the minister."

Meanwhile, teachers union INTO yesterday also called on the minister to scrap this year's grammar school transfer test.

INTO's Caroline McCarthy said: "Like the Grinch who stole Christmas, the Education Minister and those who advocate for this unfair system to continue, are content for children as young as 10 to spend the last weeks of December and most of January fretting about these tests.

"This total lack of regard for the needs, mental health and wellbeing of children is simply staggering."