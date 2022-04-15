Teaching union in call for education review panel to help tackle disadvantage in Northern Ireland

New probe into our schools system ‘must address underachievement’

The independent review of education here must put investment and efforts to address disadvantage at its heart, a conference will be told today.

Teaching union the NASUWT is holding its annual gathering in Birmingham.

It will hear concerns over the review, set up as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored Stormont prior to its latest suspension.

The union said more than a decade of cuts in education will constrain the work of the review panel, but emphasised there was an opportunity to improve the education system for all.

Representatives are expected to back a motion calling for increased investment, better support for teachers and principals, investing in long-term workforce planning and addressing poverty and disadvantage, including the relationship between academic selection and education inequality.

The initial implementation of the findings of the recent Fair Start report into underachievement has begun, but it’s estimated that alone will cost Stormont almost £80m a year when it’s up and running.

Led by Dr Keir Bloomer, the review panel is not expected to report until the middle of 2023

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “The Northern Ireland education system is one in which poverty and disadvantage has a significant impact on educational outcomes and experiences in comparison to other jurisdictions.

“Increased levels of investment in the education system and better support for teachers and school leaders are essential and long overdue.

“If teachers and school leaders are not adequately supported and rewarded for the work that they do, the education system will struggle to recruit and retain a teaching workforce that is able to meet the challenges facing children and young people over the coming years.”

The union’s Justin McCamphill said fears remain the potential for change will be curtailed if the Executive does not return. It was brought down by the DUP over its opposition to the Brexit protocol.

“It is crucial that the review panel addresses inequity and disadvantage and how social cohesion can be promoted,” said Mr McCamphill.

“This will include investigating the relationship between academic selection and educational inequality, and the lack of promotion of integrated education by the Department of Education.

“The NASUWT is calling for a single employing authority for all teachers and support staff.

“This will by necessity require a review of governance at school level, which is long overdue.

“This is not the first review of education in Northern Ireland, and there is a real fear among teachers that the lack of political leadership at Executive level will inhibit any meaningful change.

“It will be important that political leaders give serious consideration to any recommendations of the review and engage fully with the NASUWT on how they will be implemented.”

Earlier this year Dr Bloomer said he could not give a guarantee the Executive would act on his panel’s recommendations

“The recent history of education in Northern Ireland contains a number of examples of reports whose findings have not been carried into effect,” he said.

He added he hoped there would be consensus that “decisive action” was now required.

