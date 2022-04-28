Teaching union NASUWT to take industrial action next month

The NASUWT teaching union is to begin action short of strike in schools in Northern Ireland. Photo: Stock image

The NASUWT teaching union is to begin action short of strike in Northern Ireland schools from May 9.

It comes after teaching unions here rejected a pay offer from their employers, followed by a ballot of NASUWT members where more than 80% of those who took part voted for strike action and almost all voted for action short of strike.

The NASUWT action will affect teachers covering for other staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and school meetings according to a letter to members.

The NAHT union, which represents some school leaders, has warned the action "will seriously curtail activities and development across our schools", according to the BBC.

In an open letter to the Department of Education (DE), the NAHT said "a fair pay settlement must be pursued with urgency" and added that it was "unsafe, unreasonable and impossible" to expect school leaders to take on extra work to keep schools unaffected.

The letter sent to school principals lists 20 different actions and duties that NASUWT teachers will not carry out in schools from Monday.

They will not cooperate with any school inspections or "attend more than one parents' evening", they will also "not attend more than one meeting each month outside pupil session times" or "undertake invigilation of public examinations".

Teachers will not respond to work text messages or emails outside school hours or during lunch, collect money from pupils for school activities, carry out bulk photocopying or cover for staff absence apart from under specific circumstances.

Extra-curricular activities could also be affected, but NASUWT said teachers could still organise sports teams, music or drama productions and other clubs if they had volunteered to do so.

The NASUWT is one of the largest teaching unions in Northern Ireland.

Separately, members of the Unite union in the Education Authority (EA), local councils and the Housing Executive are on strike over a 1.75% pay offer they've said is unacceptable.