Teaching union says strike ‘not just about pay’ but ‘degradation of the profession’

Strike action is “not taken lightly” by teachers, the Vice President of the National Education Union (NEU) in Northern Ireland has said as industrial action gets underway on Tuesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster Edel McInerney said strike action has only occurred once before in an issue concerning pensions and “negotiations need to happen”.

Teachers across Northern Ireland are currently staging a half-day strike, resulting in hundreds of school closures following a dispute over pay.

Members of five teaching unions involved and schools will reopen at midday to provide free school meals.

“Anything less than the inflation rate, will not be successful,” Ms McInerney said when asked about a possible pay rise for teachers.

“This is the first time that all the teaching unions have joined forces, we’ve never seen this scale before. Our children are being let down by the government who are unwilling to invest in their future.

“We need to the cost of living to be met, so we can produce the goods in the classroom.”

Teaching unions are asking for at least a 12% pay rise, due to the current cost of living crisis. They claim members are not adequately paid to meet inflation costs.

“We’re told there is no money and it’s unrealistic, but the money is there. It comes down to political choice, we make a stand as unions and are making our voices (heard) and the correct choices.”

Teaching unions are joining health and public service unions, Unite, Unison, Nipsa and GMB, whose members are also striking due to pay disputes.

The Department of Education said previously said guidance had been issued to help schools prepare for the strike action and have said “active engagement has been taking place for many months” in regards to pay.

They have also said negotiations “have taken place during a time of growing unprecedented financial pressures during the education sector.”

Ms McInerney said the sum offered to teachers has been “paltry” and “not a pay deal”.

“We’re looking for fair pay…the public need to understand the plight of the education system. This is not just about teachers’ pay, it’s about degradation of the profession.”

She added she believes “there will be more strike action in the coming days” as political parties appear to have “different priorities.”