Teaching union slams Weir after decision to reopen schools in first week of January

A leading teachers union has slammed the Education Minster for waiting until 8pm on the final day of the school term before e-mailing principals to inform them that schools will be fully re-opening in January without any further restrictions.

NASUWT National Official Justin McCamphill said it was “incredulous” that the details from Peter Weir arrived after schools across Northern Ireland had finally closed their doors for the Christmas holidays.

And he warned that re-opening schools in January without further measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 was “a disaster waiting to happen.”

“It is incredulous that the Minister of Education has chosen to email school principals at 8pm on the last day of term to tell them that schools will be fully reopening in January with no more in the way of mitigations than the existing guidance around hand washing, ventilation, using protective bubbles combined with the already mixed messages on social distancing and face coverings,” he said.

“Teachers have lived in fear over the past few weeks as infections increased in schools and across the community while there was no intervention prior to Christmas to help reduce the R rate.

"We now know that Covid will spread rapidly until December 26 while schools are due to return on January 4 - this is a disaster waiting to happen. It is an inevitability that education will be disrupted in January as students and staff test positive and colleagues need to self isolate.

“The Executive must take stronger action which puts the health, safety and welfare of children and the school workforce first in order to avoid a surge of Coronavirus cases in the New Year.

“A delay to the full reopening of all schools, coupled with a shift to remote and blended learning in areas of high virus transmission and the roll out of routine testing is the sensible and responsible course of action to protect the welfare, safety and health of pupils, the education workforce and wider community, and also to minimise the disruption to pupils’ learning.”

It comes as the Minister was under further fire for a continued insistence that A-Level and GCSE exams will go ahead as planned next summer, all be it in a reduced format.

Mr Weir said his “main priority has always been to protect our children’s education, mental health and wellbeing”.

On Thursday, a six-week lockdown was announced for NI.

It will begin on December 26, with non-essential shops closing after Christmas Eve.

Mr Weir said he was “mindful of the impact the pandemic is having on our children and young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and from disadvantaged backgrounds”.

“We have a high number of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland, for many of these pupils school is a safe haven and closing schools will immediately deprive them of this safe space,” he said.

“That is why I have decided that it is in the best interests of all pupils for schools to open in the first week of January so that their education is not disrupted any further.

“I want to again thank school leaders, teachers and staff who have done tremendous work, under very difficult circumstances, to keep schools safe.

“I know that they will continue to reinforce departmental guidance, including the appropriate wearing of masks within schools and on school transport.”

Mr Weir said he would “consider what further steps can be taken to help and support schools and will continue to seek the views of principals, school staff and pupils on this issue”.