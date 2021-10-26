Teaching unions call for change to employment laws

The Executive is facing fresh pressure to address inequalities in the teaching profession by repealing fair employment laws which continue to discriminate on religious grounds.

Legislation currently allows for an exemption in relation to equality of opportunity and fair participation in employment for members of the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland.

It means it is not unlawful to discriminate against someone in a school appointment process on the basis of their religious belief.

A Catholic teacher could therefore legally lose a job to a Protestant teacher and vice-versa, depending on which type of school they are applying for. Equally, schools can decide to appoint a new teacher depending which church they attend within a denomination or whether they are regular attenders at Mass.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions Conference in Belfast will today hear calls from the NASUWT teachers’ union for a change to the Fair Employment and Treatment (NI) Order 1988 to remove the exemption.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said there was a widely held belief that no teacher should be subject to the legislation.

“Discrimination is damaging to children’s education and to the wellbeing and careers of teachers,” he said.

“This legislation is compromising efforts to tackle prejudice and hatred and conflicts with the goal of social inclusion which schools should be working to nurture and promote.

“No teacher should be denied the opportunity to teach or to lead schools on the basis of their religious belief.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT’s national official for Northern Ireland, said the exemption is outdated and needs to be removed.

“We are calling on the First and Deputy First Minister to remove this and ensure that every teacher has equality of opportunity and is able to apply for work in any school regardless of their religion or perceived community background,” he said.

“Teachers should not have to wait any longer for the same employment rights as every other worker.

“Removing the teacher exemption is necessary to tackle endemic nepotism and lack of diversity in the teaching profession.”

Earlier this year there was unanimous support for a motion in the Assembly calling for an end to the religious discrimination.