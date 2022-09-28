Teaching unions say pay warning hardening attitudes after letter sent to principals

Teaching unions have told the Education Authority (EA) and the Department of Education that a letter to principals again warning that any member undertaking strike action could face losing their pay, has only hardened the attitude of members in an ongoing pay dispute.

Unions said that there is “nothing new” contained in the correspondence, directly from EA Chief Executive Sara Long, which reinforced the message that members of the NASUWT union will be in breach of their contracts and risk losing pay should they decide not to carry out all contracted duties.

All of the other main teaching unions in Northern Ireland — the INTO, UTU, NAHT and NEU — are also balloting their members on industrial action after rejecting a two-year pay offer from their employers and describing it as “inadequate”.

Unions said the offer of a 3.2% increase over two years consisted of a restructure of pay grades which meant many teachers would get less than that and the impact of the cost of living had not been taken into consideration.

NASUWT members began action short of strike in May, affecting duties including covering for other staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and parent meetings.

“The letter issued on behalf of the Management Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee dated September 27 to all schools appears at odds with the Chairperson of Management Sides stated objective of arriving quickly at a mutually acceptable resolution of the teachers’ pay dispute,” said Gerry Murphy, INTO Northern Secretary and Chairperson of both the Northern Ireland Teachers Council and the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee,

In the letter, Ms Long wrote: “Management Side acknowledges the challenges facing all employees within the education sector due to the increase in the cost of living.

“Industrial action however will not resolve issues and instead will only bring disruption to the operation of our schools and have a detrimental impact on the educational opportunities for our children and young people.

Justin McCamphill, northern official with teaching union NASUWT.

“It is management side’s view that a robust assessment of the contractual implications of any notified action will be undertaken.

“This is currently being considered in relation to the NASUWT action and similar steps will be taken for any action notified by the other trade unions.

“Further communication will be issued in relation to the contractual implications of the NASUWT action in due course.”

Ms Long said she remained “hopeful” that an agreement on pay could be reached with the unions but added that any pay offer would be dependent on the Stormont Executive reaching agreement on public sector pay policy and an Education budget.

Mr Murphy said there were several flaws in the advice provided to school leaders.

“The frequently asked questions and the answers provided to school leaders appear to be designed only to create further division across the system,” he said.

“Insufficient thought appears to have been given by the Management Side to the impact on existing industrial relations in schools and the wider education sector.

“It is apparent from the timing of the release of the letter and appendix that this is a thinly veiled attempt to influence the outcome of the ongoing ballots for industrial action being undertaken by teachers trade unions.

“Management side are deluded if they think threatening teachers pay and seeking to subvert the balloting processes will in any way enhance their chances of swiftly resolving the dispute in a manner acceptable to everyone.

“This clumsy and inept attempt to influence teachers and their representatives will serve only to strengthen teachers resolve to win a fair and just pay increase.”

NASUWT National Official Justin McCamphill added that the threat was “nothing new”.

“Neither this letter or the letter of June 27 have diminished the resolve of NASUWT members across Northern Ireland in their campaign for a better deal on pay and workload,” he said.

“More NASUWT members than ever before are following the instructions of the union and look forward to their colleagues in the other unions joining them in the dispute.

“The reaction from members to these letters is to demand an escalation in the industrial action not to walk away from it.

“If individual employers follow through on their implied threats around the contractual implications of the NASUWT action they can expect an immediate and robust response from the NASUWT.

“The NASUWT remain committed to engaging with Management Side but ultimately this dispute can only be resolved by the Minister of Education financing an offer which ensures that teachers are properly rewarded for the work that they do.​”