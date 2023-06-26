Teenage boy in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car outside NI school

A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after he was struck by a car outside a Co Antrim school on Monday.

The ambulance service said it was called at 8.19am to a collision on the Victoria Road near Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus.

An ambulance and the air ambulance were sent to the scene. One patient was taken to hospital. The road remains closed.

Sergeant Dalton said: “Police received a report just before 8.25am today, Monday that a teenage boy had been involved in a collision with a car.

“Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. Victoria Rise has now reopened to motorists.

“Our investigation into the circumstances has just begun. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 385 of 26/06/23.”