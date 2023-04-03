The joke that has Carrick pupils shortlisted for Beano’s UK funniest school class award

Woodlawn Primary School’s Jigsaw Room (ASD class) is one of the ten finalists in iconic comic The Beano’s annual competition

Primary school pupils in Carrickfergus have been putting smiles on faces across the UK after being shortlisted for the title of Britain’s funniest class.

Their joke ‘Two cows are in a field and one says “moo”. The other says “goodness me, a talking cow”’ was specially chosen by Beano’s panel of expert judges and is now being put to a public vote to decide the ultimate winner.

Hundreds of primary schools across Britain submitted their best gags, which have been whittled down by Beano’s best gagmakers, and now go forward to a public vote on www.beano.com/vote to decide the winner.

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano Studios said: “Jigsaw Room had us laughing at their crafty joke which got them into the Top Ten list for Britain’s Funniest Class 2023.

“They’ll be hoping to be flooded with support from people across Leyton, voting for them to take home the Beano trophy.”

Britain’s Funniest Class was launched in 2019, when Foxes Class from Castlewood Primary in Horsham, West Sussex took the crown with their joke: “At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over”.