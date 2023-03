Wiktoria Samon, Daniella Belo and Dominik Skowronski from St Patrick’s College Dungannon with teacher Maria Campbell who set up the cultural trail around the grounds of the school. Picture by Peter Morrison

Reaching out to all sections of the community, encouraging children of all cultures, all nations to know they belong together - the words are impressive, but all too often they are said with little substance to back up the noble sentiments.