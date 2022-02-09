There’s still a lot of work to be done to deal with mental health issues of young people in NI, says Koulla Yiasouma

Commissioner says it’s “unconscionable” that there may be no government in a year to address the needs of young people and children

Upset problem child sitting on stairs...Upset problem child with head in hands sitting on staircase concept for bullying, depression stress or frustration

The Assembly has been told that the speed of change in dealing with mental health issues in children and young people here must be stepped up.

Northern Ireland still lags well behind the rest of the UK and the Republic in addressing the situation, with 18,000 anti-depressants being prescribed to under-18s in 2020.

The warning came from an emotional Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma. She told a joint meeting of Stormont’s Health and Education Committees that before the onset of the pandemic, children in Northern Ireland were 25% more likely to experience emotional difficulties and the problem has only been exacerbated in the past two years.

She said it was “unconscionable” that in a year’s time Northern Ireland may not have a government to continue work in addressing the needs of young people and children.

Ms Yiasouma added: “I have been commissioner since 2015, and in that time we have already had three years with no Stormont and two years of a global pandemic.

“There was joy at the prospect of a three-year budget which will be vital in implementing a clear mental health strategy. That being in jeopardy is worrying. All I can say is children and young people are best served by local politicians, elected by local people.

“I know we have a unique situation, a unique education system and a unique health system. It all needs reform, but reform can only happen with our politicians and the Assembly working together. For now, I am simply not contemplating not having a government this time next year.”

Among the statistics laid before MLAs, the commissioner revealed that there has been a 24% increase in referrals to counselling service CAMHS from emergency medical departments, with 451 children waiting more than nine months for urgent appointments.

“In 2020/21, 40% (4,344) of children and young people were discharged from CAMHS without their goal being fully achieved. This includes 26% (1,811) that disengaged from the service before treatment or intervention was complete,” she revealed.

Figures for 2020 showed that almost 18,000 anti-depressants were prescribed to 2,950 under-18s, including 800 prescriptions to under-12s.

“The longer a child has to wait, the longer any of us have to wait for a service, the more their situation deteriorates, hence our high prescribing rates,” Ms Yiasouma said.

“Before the pandemic, one in eight young people in Northern Ireland had experienced emotional difficulties. And 12% said they had thought about or attempted suicide. Those figures have been exacerbated by the pandemic. In August last year, 41% of pupils in P7 said their mental health had deteriorated as a result of the pandemic. That rises to 52% of 16-year-olds.

“There is a lot of work still to be done. We are in a better place to listen to the views of young people, but there is a frustration that the conversations are being repeated again and again.

“We’re still on the first rung of a very long ladder. This is a long-term process and to get to the next level we need to start seeing actions from government.

“That there has bee a 24% increase in the number of referrals to CAMHS from emergency departments shows that parents and carers are now seeing more crisis situations.”

The commissioner’s report ‘Still Waiting’ made 50 recommendations in 2018, but she said the rate of progress in implementing actions had been too slow.

She added: “It’s something we are very proud of, but we cannot yet be proud of how much has been achieved.

“The human, technical and financial resources needed to implement the action plan remain unclear, but there is a fundamental need to address mental health workforce issues. No amount of money will work if we don’t have the workforce to be able to deliver the service.”

Funding for CAMHS is set to increase from £2.5m in 2022/23 to £7m in 2024/25, but will be dependent on the ability of the Executive to implement a multi-year budget.

“I acknowledge the commitment and seriousness the cross-government departmental group has shown in implementing the Still Waiting Action Plan, under very challenging circumstances,” Ms Yiasouma said.

“There has been a marked improvement in society’s attitude to mental health and wellbeing in children. However, I have to state my disappointment at the limited progress on actions which would make a tangible difference to children and young people’s emotional wellbeing and mental health.”

Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, has also said improvements are needed, and stressed the importance of fully implementing the Mental Health Strategy.

“Our Mental Health Strategy is strong and, if implemented fully, will lead to the transformation in services required to meet the needs of the population here and deliver a single regional mental health service,” she said.

“To move forward with all the actions in the Mental Health Strategy, a 34% increase in the funding for mental health services is needed overall. Along with many major mental health charities in Northern Ireland, I have been calling for this increase through the #PlugTheGap campaign.”