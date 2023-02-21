‘This is just the start’: NI teachers issue warning after strike action with health workers

Thousands of teachers at city hall Belfast for strike over pay and work conditions

Thousands of teachers supported by health workers gathered for a half day of strike action and warned the Government - ‘this is just the start’.

A series of seven rallies across Northern Ireland heard that education and health employees have had enough of funding cuts and deteriorating conditions of employment.

Four teaching unions took part in the half-day strike over pay - their first walkout in six years - with most schools closing until midday.

For health and public service unions, Unite, Unison, Nipsa and GMB, the action was a continuation of their own pay dispute, with teachers, nurses, ambulance and hospital staff joining forces on the picket lines.

The warning for government from INTO Northern Secretary Gerry Murphy was that the mood of defiance was growing.

He said: “The public should know this is only two sectors of the public service. By the middle of March the entire public service will be on strike. There are bigger days than this ahead.

“As yet the Department of Education has not brought forward anything approaching a meaningful offer we can even consider.

“We’re very grateful to parents. They know the education budget has been severely put under pressure in the last 15 years. The message is ‘come down out of your ivory offices and negotiate with us’. There has to be a better way.”

Teaching unions are calling for a 12% increase in salaries, following deadlock over a pay deal for the past year. In Northern Ireland, many teachers were offered a 3.2% rise in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

But for the workforce, that’s simply not enough as they face falling budgets in school and falling income at home.

Among the teachers gathered at City Hall, Paul Tully teaches politics at Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast.

He said that while he didn’t want to be on strike, he, and teachers like him, had been left with no other option.

”At this stage unless we come out in solidarity with our colleagues the government are not going to take negotiations seriously. We are being forced into this. We’re one of the last sectors to go out on strike. It’s not something we want to do. We’d all rather be in teaching our students,” he said.

“There needs to be enough funding for schools to operate effectively. That’s no longer the case. This is a stand for ourselves and for our students. I’ve been in teaching 20 years and have never seen it as bad as this. The morale of the staff and support staff is falling.”

One of those working mums is his colleague at Rathmore, Leila Leonard.

“I am well trained, I want to be able to inspire the next generation,” she said.

“That’s why I got into teaching. But I’m a working mother. A huge proportion of my pay goes on childcare. It’s very demoralising having to check the bank balance regularly to see if I can afford things for my family."

Stephanie Murphy said that after spending decades in the profession, she fears the future will see fewer and fewer graduates choosing teaching as a career.

“It’s hard to get new teachers. I’ve seen that become more and more difficult over the years,” she said.

SDLP MP Clare Hanna said “there was a real strength of feeling’ from the crowd at City Hall.

“People are frustrated,” she said. “There isn’t a government here to lobby to. People have reconnected with the purpose and the power of being in a trade union and what it can achieve.

“Quite clearly across public services they are seeing the underfunding. We’ve had a decade of not looking at the issues they are seeing.”

Rallies were held in Omagh, Ballymena, Newry, Bangor, Coleraine and Londonderry.

In Derry, chair of the Derry Trades Union Council, Niall McCarroll said “we can no longer accept an elitist controlled and manufactured society”.

In attendance at the rally, Siobhan McElhinney Northern chairperson of the INTO was fearful of the impact cuts are going to have on future generations.

“We need the Government to value education by investing in this system and paying education workers a fair wage. This system is in crisis, we need you to stand with us on February 21,” she said.

Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, believes the education system has for the last decade been “eviscerated, systematically under-mined and devalued”.

She added: “As a result of inflation and poor pay scales, teachers have lost a decade when it comes to their salaries, but we risk losing much more for we risk losing this generation of children – and those to follow – unless this situation is addressed."

The Department of Education said there had been active engagement between managers and teachers about pay and management remains committed to reaching a resolution that ensured teachers were fairly remunerated while the Department of Health said the strikes would undoubtedly impacts patient care.

It added that it fully understood the frustration of staff who continued to work in extremely challenging circumstances.