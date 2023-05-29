Three Ulster University academics recognised among Ireland’s world class researchers

Professor Monica McWilliams is one of three Ulster University professors who have been recognised among Ireland’s world class researchers.

The three academics have been admitted to the Royal Irish Academy (RIA), which has been honouring Ireland’s leading contributors to the world of learning since its establishment in 1785.

Monica McWilliams is Emeritus Professor of Women’s Studies in the Transitional Justice Institute at Ulster University.

She is a signatory to the Good Friday Agreement on behalf of the Women’s Coalition which she co-founded, and former chief commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, where she drafted the advice on a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland.

She is a specialist in conflict resolution, chaired Interpeace, an international peace-building NGO, and served on the Board of Trócaire, the Irish development agency.

Professor McWilliams said she was delighted by the news: “I am delighted to be recognised by the RIA in this way, having followed the excellent work the Academy has undertaken and the contribution it has made to research and an informed analysis on the island of Ireland.”

Professor McWilliams has been the author of numerous publications, including ground-breaking research on domestic and intimate partner violence in Northern Ireland.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, University Provost at Ulster University commented: “It is very fitting that Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams is being recognised by the RIA this week – almost 25 years to the day that Northern Ireland voted to approve the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, for which Monica and her fellow co-signatories worked so hard.

“Monica is a renowned contributor to human rights organisations and initiatives internationally, she has worked to advance peace and equality with great courage and consideration throughout her incredible career and is fully deserving of this honour.”

Also honoured was Professor Andrew Cooper, one of the world's top ten coastal management researchers

An independent review put him in the world’s top ten coastal management researchers, and another placed him in the top 1% of the world’s geoscientists. Professor Cooper is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of South Africa, and the Geological Society of America.

“Professor Andrew Cooper’s research on coastal response to climate change and appropriate human intervention is significant and at a crucial tipping point for our planet,” said Professor Gormley-Heenan.

Speaking about his admittance to the RIA, Professor Cooper said: “I am very happy to have been elected to membership of the RIA and that my work on coastal change has been recognised in this way.

“I was honoured to represent Ulster University at the Admittance Day alongside my colleagues who have also been elected this year.”

The third academic honoured was Professor Rafaella Folli. She is a Professor of Linguistics and former Provost of the Jordanstown campus at Ulster University.

She has produced world leading research in theoretical linguistics during her time at Ulster.

Professor Folli said: “As someone who has a deep commitment to teaching and research, this is an opportunity which I intend to relish and to enjoy, and it is one of which I am extremely appreciative.

“I owe a great deal to many colleagues at Ulster University, and to the university itself which has provided an environment in which I have been able to grow and flourish as a scholar.”

Professor Gormley-Heenan said: “Rafaella Folli’s work has driven societal transformation in relation to language in Northern Ireland.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all three recipients today on behalf of the entire University - this is a great achievement for each of them and for Ulster University.”