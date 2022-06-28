Time to consider abolishing GCSEs, says teaching union

A leading teaching union is questioning the need for GCSEs, arguing the exams are now hard to justify.

The Ulster Teachers Union (UTU) is urging the Department of Education to look to Europe for best practices as it tries to reshape the sector for the future.

UTU welcomed last week’s Stormont strategy review that there should be “parity of esteem” between academic and more technical or vocational qualifications for young people, and said the entire future of GCSEs should be brought into consideration.

It said countries like Finland, where pupils sit no exams before leaving school and there are no league tables, could be the example to follow.

UTU general secretary Jacquie White said Covid had been “the catalyst needed to ignite debate about the structure of post-primary testing, particularly the existing GCSE exam, the justification of which is becoming increasingly questionable”.

“With exams cancelled for the past two years and students now required to stay in education or training until the age of 18, some have questioned the need at all for the GCSE,” she added.

“In Finland there are no exams before school leaving and no league tables. All assessment is teacher-based and geared to guiding further learning.

“Teachers enjoy high professional autonomy, grounded in their own education to masters level, with the Finnish school system aiming to minimise social inequalities.

“And for those still unconvinced, Finland outperforms the UK not only in terms of wellbeing and life satisfaction of 15-year-olds, but also in their performance in the OECD Pisa tests, based on reading, mathematics and science.”

Ms White said the school system survived two years of Covid “and the system didn’t grind to a halt”. She added: “This being the case, now might be the perfect time to see if the existing exam system actually suits the world in which our young people will have to live and work.

“Reform would also present the opportunity to give vocational subjects the same weight as academic subjects, so providing young people with a blend of qualifications, something which could better serve the needs of employers.

“Moving away from these high stakes exams would give other skills a better chance of recognition, again skills which are vital in the workplace but which employers tell us are often lacking.”