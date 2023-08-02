Time to end ‘wild west’ teaching recruitment in Northern Ireland, says union

The NASUWT has called on the Equality Commission to investigate.

A union has called on the Equality Commission to investigate the “wild west” employment practices of teacher recruitment in Northern Ireland.

The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has written to the Equality Commission asking the body to investigate teacher recruitment in Northern Ireland in response to what they say is the continued failure of school employers to follow their appointment schemes in appointing temporary teachers.

In 2016, the NASUWT, as well as other unions, agreed TNC 2016/1 The Appropriate Use of the Northern Ireland Substitute Teacher Register (NISTR) with Management Side.

TNC 2016/1 states that NISTR should not be used to cover vacant full-time and part-time posts which are temporary in nature - and which are expected to last for a minimum period of six months.

Such positions should be publicly advertised and appointed in accordance with the relevant Teaching Appointments Scheme.

Many schools ignore this and advertise positions by word of mouth or social media, the union have said.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “The NASUWT has taken the step of asking the Equality Commission to intervene, as the teacher recruitment situation in Northern Ireland is out of control.

"Schools are misusing the NISTR system to employ teachers on a day-to-day basis (sometimes for many years) when the jobs should have been advertised on a temporary or permanent basis.

“Not only does this prevent equality of opportunity, but it also deprives temporary teachers of security of tenure and the right to sick pay.

“It is high time to end these “wild west” employment practices and ensure that teachers’ rights to fair and equal treatment are fully respected.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said: “The NASUWT have raised this with the employers over the years, but these practices continue.

"Schools should be advertising positions in excess of six months and not filling them through other means.

“These are public sector jobs and schools must be accountable to the public for how they are filled. It is entirely unfair that the scrutiny which applies to the rest of the public sector in terms of employment does not apply to teacher recruitment.

“We wish to engage with the Equality Commission as to how they can shine a public light on teacher recruitment and ensure that all teachers have equality of opportunity.”