Transfer test: Split reaction on plans to introduce single system

Plans for a single transfer test system in Northern Ireland have been proposed.

Reports that a single post-primary test system in Northern Ireland has been proposed has received a mixed reaction from MLAs.

Since the transfer test was scrapped a decade ago two private companies have been offering unofficial tests.

The details were first revealed in a confidential document seen by BBC Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein and the Alliance party have called for all transfer tests to be scrapped, but the SDLP and Green Party welcomed a more streamlined option.

At present children can sit up to five test papers if they enter both systems which are set by PPTC for mainly Catholic grammars and the AQE for other grammars.

Talks had begun in 2017 between PPTC and AQE about a single test which had been encouraged by then Education Minister Peter Weir.

The PA news agency has reported that a number of grammar school principals were asked to come up with a solution.

This was sent to schools earlier this month with a deadline set for September 29.

If approved by grammar schools, it’s believed the single test system would begin in November 2023 and would see pupils sit two papers.

This would also mean AQE and PPTC would merge to form a new company, the Schools’ Entrance Assessment Group.

The issue surrounding academic selection for 11-year-olds remains a divisive topic and tests have not been held for the last two years due to the pandemic.

SDLP Education Spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan MLA, said he hoped the new option would be the first step to abolishing academic selection entirely.

“While it’s welcome that children will now only have to sit through one transfer test and the pressures and stress that goes with it, the SDLP’s position remains that academic selection must go,” he said.

“It serves neither our pupils, teachers or schools well and it’s long past time a level playing field was created for children in the North.”

He added that it was deeply regrettable that “archaic and unfit” transfer tests remain in use and that ranking children at such a young age was “appalling”.

“This new single transfer test cannot simply be a return to the 11-plus. It needs to evaluate our young people in a way that appreciates their different talents and abilities, while finding them a place in the school that will do the best job of nurturing them to achieve their full potential. “

Alliance Education spokesperson, Chris Lyttle MLA, called for all tests to be abolished.

“The failure of successive Education Ministers to intervene in the transfer process means pupils still face the reality of numerous tests to transfer from primary school,” said Mr Lyttle.

“It is an unfair and unnecessary system of transfer for children, exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The Assembly recently voted to end the use of academic selection – our pupils and parents deserve better. Alliance is committed to working with the Department of Education, Education Authority and others to create a fair and equitable system for all children involved.”

Sinn Fein’s Education Spokesperson, Pat Sheehan MLA, also called for the tests to be scrapped.

“I am concerned by reports that grammar schools in the north are set to launch a single transfer test which will begin from November 2023,” he said.

“Selecting and rejecting young children based on their performance in an unregulated test is cruel and traumatic.

“The overwhelming evidence from human rights organisations, the Children’s Commissioner, trade unions and churches is clearly stacked against selection and its damaging impact on children.

“Rather than combining these cruel tests, schools should be showing leadership by scrapping academic selection in favour of an inclusive, non-selective education system which puts children first.”

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods welcomed the news, but said it did not change the inequality created by academic selection.

“Navigating the unregulated transfer test system is often a stressful time for children and their families,” she said.

“The news that there will be fewer transfer tests from 2023 onwards is a step in the right direction.

“However, it does not change the fact that all the evidence shows that academic selection entrenches inequality in our education system.

“It’s clear that academic selection has had its day, with several grammar schools announcing earlier this year that they will scrap transfer tests for 2022 admissions.

“It’s now time for the Education Minister to act and stop subjecting our children to the outdated and unfair transfer test.”