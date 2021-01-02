Transfers tests: 8,000 pupils to sit AQE exam in Northern Ireland next weekend

The examining body for next weekend's transfer test has confirmed that almost 8,000 Primary 7 pupils will sit the test as planned.

The first transfer test, run by AQE, is scheduled for Saturday, January 9, with two further papers to be taken by pupils hoping to attend grammar schools in Northern Ireland to follow on January 16 and January 23.

A statement from the exams body echoes what Education Minster Peter Weir said on Thursday, that there would be no change to the transfer tests schedule despite primary school pupils moving to remote learning from next Monday after the return to school after the Christmas holidays was delayed by a week.

"Having considered the minister's statement and the letter issued to schools, the board has decided to offer all three assessment sessions on the planned dates (9th, 16th and 23rd January 2021) to provide as many candidates as possible, whose parents have chosen to register with AQE, the opportunity to sit at least two papers," it said.

"Parents may want to consider whether it is appropriate for their child to sit two papers only, but will be welcome to sit a third paper if they choose to, and are in a position to do so.

"Candidates who sit at least two papers will be awarded an age standardised score, the 'AQE Standardised Score (based on the results of two papers)'.

"For those candidates who are only able to sit one paper, AQE Limited will also provide an age standardised score, the 'Single Standardised Score (based on the result of one paper only)'."

AQE added: "The health and wellbeing of the candidates and staff are AQE Limited's first priority during the pandemic and we want to reassure parents and candidates that AQE Limited, in conjunction with our member schools, will follow all relevant and current health and safety guidance from the Public Health Agency/department of education and all of our centres will be required to risk assess the hosting of the common entrance assessment."

But the AQE further advised parents to check the grammar school admissions criteria as a child who sits only one test may have to apply on the basis of "special circumstances".

This will also be the case if a child entered for the tests was not able to sit any of them.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that post-primary pupils will have to wear masks in class when they return to school. It is part of new safety measures detailed in a letter sent by the Department of Education to schools.