Tributes paid after popular Ballyclare HS teacher Dr Austin Millar dies

The death has been announced of popular science teacher Dr Austin Millar.

Dr Millar (55) had taught at Ballyclare High for 25 years.

A notice on the Co Antrim school's website paid tribute to his work over the past quarter of a century.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and senior teacher Dr Austin Millar," the school said.

"Dr Millar was an integral part of all that Ballyclare High School has achieved and exemplified over the last 25 years.

"A kind and compassionate character who was devoted to his pupils and colleagues alike; he will be sadly missed by his Ballyclare High family.

"Love and condolences from us all."

The much-loved teacher was a native of Cullybackey, and is survived by his brother-in-law Kelvin.

No details of his funeral arrangements have been made public.

It is understood that Dr Millar's death was not connected with the coronavirus emergency.