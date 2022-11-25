Trinity College Dublin seeks public views on what to do with snatched skulls and library named after slave owner

Trinity College Dublin is confronting some uncomfortable legacies from its 430-year history including skull-snatching from Inishbofin island and a library named after a slave owner.

The university has launched a formal process to review its historical legacies since its foundation in 1592, under its Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, comprising representatives of Trinity’s student body, unions and academics.

The two issues to be addressed initially are the future of human remains from Inishbofin, Co. Galway, which are stored in the university, and the name of the Berkeley Library.

Universities around the world are dropping the names of slave owners from buildings and now Trinity is inviting submissions on whether Berkeley should be renamed.

Trinity students have petitioned for a de-naming, but dropping Berkeley is not a foregone conclusion with a faction within Trinity keen to retain it and explain the history.

The 13 Inishbofin skulls were taken from a recess in a church wall on the island in 1890 by two academics connected with Trinity, Andrew F Dixon, later a Profesror Anatomy and Alfred C Haddon, without the consent of islanders, who have been seeking their return.

In September, Trinity provost Professor Linda Doyle organised a meeting between representatives of the university and the Inishbofin community where it was agreed that a process would be established to explore the issue.

The skulls are currently stored in Trinity’s Old Anatomy Museum and are among more than 484 human remains brought from various parts of the globe, mostly between the 18th and early 20th centuries, and used either for teaching or as research specimens.

Trinity acknowledges that such collections of human remains were often acquired in ways that are not only problematic for modern sensibilities but were also problematic and illegal at the time.

Human remains were brought to Trinity from several sites in the west of Ireland in the 1890s.

Museums and cultural institutions in Ireland, Britain and elsewhere have begun the process of returning or repatriating human remains to descendant communities.

Slave owner George Berkeley, a former student at and fellow of Trinity College, and Dean of Derry in the Church of Ireland, has been memorialised by successive generations in Trinity , most recently by the Berkeley Library.

The library opened in 1967 and was named Berkeley in 1978 as part of a scheme to attach the name of distinguished graduates to newly-completed buildings.

The Berkeley Library at Trinity College Dublin

Trinity has detailed historical evidence of his slave-owning activities and his ideological support for the slave system in settler colonialism.

While living in Rhode Island, USA, between 1729-31, he bought at least three slaves. He had acquired a plantation while setting plans in motion for a colonial university in Bermuda to educate missionaries to proselytise amongst the native American population.

His project, from the outset, was connected with Trinity and at least four of the nine founding fellows were also from TCD. By 1732 the scheme had failed.

Trinity said work on both matters was already well advanced. Earlier this month, Trinity academics attended a public consultation in Inishbofin to discuss the process with island community

The university is seeking written submissions on the name of the Berkeley Library by Tuesday January 31, 2023, and the issue will then go to the board.

Submissions on the Inishbofin are invited on or before Wednesday, December 7.

Provost Prof Doyle said she was glad to see that the process was under way. “The goal is to shed light, not heat, on these complex legacy issues,” she said, adding that it was “a learning process for all of us and, if necessary, we will evolve the process as we learn”.