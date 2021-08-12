TUV leader queries exam system after record grades

TUV leader Jim Allister has raised questions over the grading process for A-level exams which saw Northern Ireland record it’s highest ever share of top grades.

More than half of all grades awarded on Tuesday were in the top A*-A categories.

“When you see the top grades inflate from two years ago, at about a third to now over half, what is the impact of that on the viability of our education system?” the North Antrim MLA said.

“Certainly this year a lot of students who got A and A* grades will be disappointed in their university allocations because we don’t have the system that can cope with that quantum of top grades.

“Next year, if we return to a regular exam pattern, there are going to be many questions asked by next year’s students as to how this year’s did so well in comparison to them,” he said.

“If two years ago a third of students got A and A* grades and this year 50%-plus got that then it does suggest that this year it must have been easier to get the top grades.

“Where are all the places going to come from?”

But president of the Secondary Students Union NI, Morgan Shuttleworth, said that university places for those achieving the necessary grades is already “beyond question”.

“No student who has got the grades necessary to get into their university of choice can be denied their place on the course,” he said.

“The universities knew that grades would be different this year, offered the places, and therefore must follow through with those offers. We cannot allow this year’s results to be written off so easily after our students worked so hard.”

Queen’s University, Belfast has already said that all students meeting grade requirements will be guaranteed their place should they accept.

“Applicants holding a firm or insurance offer with Queen’s who meet or exceed the conditions of their offer are guaranteed a place on their chosen course,” the university said.

Ulster University also confirmed it “will honour all offers made on the basis of the results provided by the relevant exam boards”.

It said it has the scale and flexibility required to meet increased demand for courses.”