Two in three people in NI ‘agree integrated education should be main model’

A poll carried out by LucidTalk collated over 2,500 responses.

Pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School, along with IEF Chair Peter Osborne and teacher Susan Jones, celebrate recent poll findings that 66% of people in Northern Ireland agree that Integrated Education should be the norm

Around two thirds of people in Northern Ireland feel an integrated system should be the ‘main model’ for local education, a recent poll has shown.

The poll, carried out by Belfast-based independent polling and market research company LucidTalk on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), revealed 66% of respondents felt integrated education should be the default system.

Over 2,500 full responses were collated, and the poll was balanced by gender, age-group, area of residence, and community background, to ensure it was demographically representative of Northern Ireland today.

Respondents said integrated schools, which intentionally educate children in the same classrooms, inclusive of different religions, gender, and race, should be the main model for our education system.

65% of those polled also said they would support their school transforming to integrated status.

Those polled included 53% who have children currently being educated in pre-school, primary and post-primary schools, plus an additional 35% who have children aged over 19 years old.

The IEF have claimed the poll shows a “clear majority” of Northern Ireland residents support integrated education as the mainstay of the sector’s future.

With the poll showing 73% of those agreeing integrated education should be “the norm” are between 18-34 years old, the IEF said there was a need to provide more support to grow the integrated sector.

"The timing of this Northern Ireland wide attitudinal poll is particularly apt as we reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/ Good Friday Agreement which pledged to facilitate and encourage Integrated Education,” said Peter Osbourne, Chair of the IEF.

"Over the past 25 years we have seen interest, support and parental demand for Integrated Education continue to increase. The poll results highlight the support for Integrated Education from the people of Northern Ireland.

"Despite this support, many areas in Northern Ireland remain with limited or no Integrated options available to parents. The IEF and its supporters will continue to support all efforts to increase Integrated Education provision in response to the growing demand.”

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Queen’s University Belfast’s Agreement 25 conference last month that integrated education should be “the norm” in Northern Ireland.

“In 25 years’, should integrated education not be the norm rather than the exception? Of course, we won’t build that better future overnight,” he said.

"And it won’t be easy. Every time I visit Northern Ireland, I feel more optimistic and hopeful.”