Tyrone primary school facing closure threat sees biggest rise in pupil numbers

Pupils at St Mary's Primary Fivemiletown Braedyn Cuffe, Carter Cuffe, Ryan Woods, Mary-Kate Kelly and Myla Woods have been collecting signatures to try to save their school

A surge in applications for places at a Co Tyrone primary school should force the Education Authority (EA) to remove the threat of closure, according to parents who are battling to keep it open.

Figures from the Department of Education have shown that enrolment in primary schools across the country is falling, while St Mary’s Primary in Fivemiletown recorded a rise in 31% of new pupils through its doors, despite the threat of impending closure.

That figure represented the biggest increase of any Catholic maintained primary and parents say it’s more than enough proof that the school is sustainable in the future, and the threat of closure should be removed.

Rural primary schools have been looking over their shoulders since the EA designated 105 pupils as the minimum sustainability threshold outside the main cities of Belfast and Londonderry, leaving almost 250 primaries under the ‘sustainable’ figure’.

At St Mary’s, which is not in financial deficit, pupil numbers have risen from 32 in 2021/22 to 42 in 2022/23, and a further surge in applications means they will reach 48 this September.

Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has said that is not sustainable and through the EA formally proposed closure from this August.

“Any decision on the proposal will be made by the education minister/permanent secretary following the completion of the consultation process,” it added, but has encouraged “all interested parties to engage with the statutory consultation process currently under way”.

Parent and member of the Board of Governors, Mairaid Kelly, said the enrolment figures “illustrate the absurdity of the proposal to close our school”.

“At a time when primary school enrolments have fallen by 1,100, during the past 12 months we have seen the number of pupils in our school surge,” she said.

“While overall primary school enrolment has fallen for three consecutive years, ours continues to go from strength to strength, reflecting the increasing demand in our local area.

“The most telling figure from the enrolment data is that no Catholic primary school in has seen growth as large as St Mary’s. We cannot understand why CCMS continues to push the myth that our school is unsustainable.

“If CCMS can close down a school which has seen enrolment increase by 31% in one year and deem us to be unsustainable then how many other schools are now at the risk of closure?

“The facts here are indisputable,” Mrs Kelly added.

Mairaid Kelly and daughter Mary-Kate, fighting to keep St Mary's Primary School in Fivemiletown open

“There is a growing demand for primary education in the Clogher Valley area, at a time when CCMS is seeking to remove the fastest growing school, in an area with the highest projected population and housing growth.

“The one thing that is becoming increasingly unsustainable is CCMS’ evidence base for this proposal. CCMS must accept this changing reality and withdraw their proposal now in the interests of all of our children. If they fail to do so, it will be incumbent on the Department of Education, in recognition of their own statistics, to prevent our school from closure.”

Church figures have also supported the campaign to keep the school open.

Parish Priest Fr Brendan Gallagher said: “St Mary’s is at the heart of our parish community, and is central to the survival of our parish church into the future.

“It is a vibrant school in which I’ve seen countless children flourish,” he said.

“The longstanding shared education partnership with Fivemiletown PS is evidence of a commitment to improving community relations. The proposal to close a well-loved school would be a great blow to our community.

“CCMS have failed to engage in any meaningful way with me, in my role as a local Trustee, at any stage in this process, and have failed to respond to my attempts to contact them.”

And school principal Brian McCloskey said there is a tremendous opportunity to expand the school he would like to see explored.

“We want to be discussing our proposal to develop a Special Educational Needs Unit, which is so badly needed in the Clogher Valley area, with families having to travel to Enniskillen, Omagh or Dungannon to access additional support for their children,” he said.

“We know that would be hugely beneficial for children, but the powers that be simply refuse to consider it.”

Mairaid Kelly said that if the closure decision goes through children would be bussed to various different schools considerable distances away.

“None of the local schools can take all of our children. They’ll just be splintered in lots of different directions,” she said.