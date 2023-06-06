Ulster University apology to academics over segregated education report

University logo to be restored after Vice-Chancellor show of support for divided education report

The Vice Chancellor at Ulster University has apologised to two academics after comments distancing the university from a report into the cost of Northern Ireland’s divided education system.

The research, from the university’s Unesco Education Centre and part of a series looking at transforming education, had claimed the separate school system in Northern Ireland was costing an extra £226 million a year.

Last week the university said that the research report was “not reflective of the views of the university”.

That followed the Department of Education saying the report was ‘flawed and simplistic’ as it issued a strong statement denying the figures included in the final report were correct.

The university said it had also requested the use of its logo on the report be removed.

Professor Paul Bartholomew has now retracted comments from the university and instead given his backing to the two academics involved in writing the report.

“As vice-chancellor of Ulster University, I am retracting this university statement as it is not compatible with my views as chief academic officer of the institution,” he told the BBC.

“I am now making a public apology, on behalf of the university, to the authors of the paper - Stephen Roulston and Matt Milliken - for the institution having made this statement.

“The university supports all its academics’ right to publish their views - as long as they are not in direct contradiction of the university’s basic values - and there was certainly no such tension with this paper.

“I understand that the position taken in this publication may be controversial, or uncomfortable for some, but that is an entirely legitimate part of academic discourse, and it is certainly not for the university to take a particular view on the merits of individual papers.

“Instead, it is important that academic institutions provide a neutral, but robust, environment to facilitate the production, discussion, and evolution of knowledge.”

‘We hope the matter can be laid to rest.”

Ulster University also said it would host a public seminar at which the findings of the research paper would be discussed.

The Cost of Division research estimated the total price of division and duplication of services in education in Northern Ireland at about £600,000 a day, but that was disputed by the department.

It also examined the cost of additional school transport due to segregation and academic selection, separate schools in an area, and the money spent on programmes to bring children educated separately together.

The report was also criticised by Mark Baker, chief executive of the CCMS, who said the figures quoted were being used by senior decision makers to undermine the argument for further investment in education.

“At a time when our children and young people are being disadvantaged due to drastic education underfunding in comparison to other parts of the United Kingdom, it is imperative that any analysis of costs and potential savings is evidence based and accurate,” said Mr Baker.

“Too often large memorable numbers are placed in the public domain without time being taken to fully read and challenge the arguments and listen to contrary opinion and evidence.

“Our concern is that the Transforming Education Cost of Division paper is being quoted by senior decision makers as definitive and being used to undermine the argument for fair funding for schools in Northern Ireland,” he added.

Responding to the apology from Ulster University, Dr Milliken told BBC News that both he and Dr Roulston “welcome this retraction and the fulsome apology made by the vice-chancellor”.

“In all of the 18 Transforming Education papers published to date we have invariably used robust, academic methods to shine a light on dimensions of the education system here that some would prefer to keep in the dark,” he said.

“We sincerely hope that this matter can now be laid to rest and that discussion can once again focus on the policies, practices and procedures that maintain our socially and financially costly segregated system of schooling.

“In the words of our most recent paper on the cost of division: ‘The question is not: Can we afford to address this?’ Instead it should be: ‘Can we really afford not to?’”