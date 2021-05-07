Ulster University funds boost for students

Ulster University has announced 40 new Belfast Community Scholarships, removing the financial barriers that prevent many students from accessing higher education.

Supported by Ulster Garden Villages Limited and Lead Corporate Partners SHS Group and Aflac Northern Ireland over the next five years, just over 100 students from Belfast will benefit from funding worth £2,000-£3,000 a year for each year of their degree (placement year excluded).

During the 2021/22 academic year, the university is working to launch a second scholarship programme that will support students from across Northern Ireland.

Opening in the autumn, the new Belfast campus will be a catalyst for change in the city centre and the scholarships have been established to celebrate the opening, recognising its impact and the opportunities it presents to our local community.

“At Ulster University, we believe that higher education should be accessible to everyone,” said Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University.

“A university experience can immeasurably benefit our students and advance the social progress of our most disadvantaged communities, leading to a more inclusive, equitable and confident society.

“Building on the success of our work with schools to inspire young people to progress to higher education, we want to be instrumental in breaking the cycle of educational underachievement. These scholarships will help students from low income and disadvantaged backgrounds to access the qualifications, experience and skills that will enable them to fulfil their potential.”

Only 22.9% of school leavers in receipt of Free School Meals progress to higher education compared to 49% of school leavers not in receipt of the scheme and the University said the scholarships aim to address this inequality by supporting those students who have faced challenges on their educational journey, with potential and ambition who may be put off going to university simply due to financial barriers.

“The impact of the pandemic on our most disadvantaged communities means such scholarships are needed more than ever to ensure progression to higher education and the life-changing opportunities this can bring to peoples’ lives,” the University added.

“Without this support their talent, insight and potential as leaders, employers and problem solvers may never be seen and this inequality of progression to Higher Education will impact the diversity of NI’s workforce of the future. By driving diversity in the workforce these scholarships will be contributing to economic stability and growth.”

Applicants for the scholarships must be in receipt of an offer from UU and have confirmed UU as their first choice and be the first in their family to undertake an undergraduate degree and applications, open to those living in the greater Belfast area, close on June 20. Further details at www.ulster.ac.uk