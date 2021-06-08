Ulster University ranked in top 50 UK universities for first time

Ulster University has been ranked inside the top 50 UK universities for the first time in the annual Complete University Guide – just 10 places behind Queen’s University, Belfast.

After a third successive rise in the rankings, Ulster University has jumped 16 places from 60th to 44th out of 130 UK universities, its highest position in the league table’s 15-year history.

Queen’s had dropped seven places though, falling from 27th to 34th overall.

Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University, said that the rise in status reflected the efforts made to improve the quality and impact of teaching and research across the university campuses at Jordanstown, Coleraine and Magee.

“We have also made significant investment in the landmark Belfast campus, due to open from September, which will provide a progressive student experience in a state-of-the art city centre campus,” he said.

“The establishment of the School of Medicine at Magee will produce 70 doctors every year to address sectoral workforce challenges, and over recent years the University has invested £27m in facilities on Coleraine Campus, including a £5m sports centre as well as a £6.5m media centre.”

“The rise in the rankings can also be attributed to our sustained commitment to careers focus and student readiness for career pathways across all campuses, delivering the very best environment for students to succeed and investment in both academic and pastoral support to deliver a rewarding university journey and a confident start to our students’ careers,” he said.

Professor Seawright was also delighted that Ulster University’s research initiatives had been ranked so highly.

“The quality of the University’s research is shown by the ranking of 13th achieved for research intensity (84%) and 73% for research quality.

"Ulster University is a research-intensive university with several subjects at the top of the research league tables which deliver globally significant research with local relevance,” he said.

Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Ulster University

"This research informs teaching across a range of disciplines and makes a positive contribution to society in diverse fields from healthcare to engineering to the creative industries and beyond.”

Oxford University ended Cambridge’s 10-year domination as top university in the UK by taking over the number one position in the new rankings list.

St Andrew’s in Scotland was the only university outside England ranked inside the top 10.