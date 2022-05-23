Ulster University’s U-turn on plan to slash wages of lecturers involved in boycott

Management to hold further talks with trade union

Ulster University (UU) has backtracked on plans to deduct 100% of wages from lecturers taking part in a “marking boycott”.

Last Friday, it emerged that a letter had been sent to University and College Union (UCU) members warning of the consequences of proceeding with a strike and other industrial action from May 23.

It centres around a dispute between UU and lecturers and support workers over pension cuts.

The UCU demanded vice-chancellors order their employer body Universities UK to revoke cuts to pensions after a drastic improvement to the universities superannuation scheme finances was revealed by the trustee.

A UU lecturer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “This extraordinary action by Ulster University places it among a handful of UK universities who have decided to take such a punitive approach. It is a kick in the teeth to staff who worked exceptionally hard throughout the pandemic without any time off.

“It will ultimately prove to be counterproductive as it will make resolving the crisis less likely — not more.”

However, over the weekend it emerged that UU had temporarily backed down, and what trade unionists described as a “lock out” of staff ended following “constructive discussions” with their employers.

UCU members at UU said their participation in the marking and assessment boycott “remains on”, but UU management had offered to engage in further negotiations.

UU said it “fully respects” the rights of staff to participate in mandated industrial action.

However, it added that “we have been working collaboratively with our local UCU branch for some time to do all that we can to resolve the national disputes, including supporting UCUs position in pension negotiations”.

“UCU Ulster branch have themselves acknowledged that there is nothing further we could do locally and that further negotiations will need to take place at a national level, so it is deeply disappointing that this escalation is proceeding.

“It is unclear whether the UCU Ulster branch have recently sought the views of their full membership in advocating this marking and assessment boycott. However, we do remain hopeful that this action may yet be averted and call on UCU Ulster branch to reconsider in the coming days.

“Our students are at a pivotal milestone in their lives. Having withstood some of the harshest challenges of the last few years, they are now poised to begin the careers they have worked for and many are holding offers of employment that are contingent upon their degree award.

“We hope that can still happen for all of our students.

“We continue to engage in constructive discussion with UCU Ulster branch.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​