‘Unfair start’ as only £2.1m of expected £25m spent on plan to tackle NI educational underachievement

A Fair Start, launched in 2021, was to address educational underachievement, but financial backing for the action plan is now falling short of expectations.

The drastic underfunding of education is putting the future of thousands of schoolchildren in jeopardy, according to an Alliance MLA.

It comes after the latest update on a report into educational underachievement revealed that just £2.5m funding of an expected £21m had been allocated so far.

The Fair Start Report was endorsed by the Executive in May 2021, and after the fourth progress report was published Connie Egan MLA said the budget situation is having a “detrimental impact”.

“While I am pleased to see progress has been made on recommendations across eight key delivery areas in the last two years, the report makes it clear that the current budgetary situation will have a detrimental impact on implementing the recommendations,” she said.

“The expert panel recommended a budget of £21m in the second year of the implementation plan for 2023/4, instead the Department of Education has allocated a fraction of that, at £2.5m.

"This is extremely concerning and will directly impact vulnerable young people already at risk of educational underachievement.

“The report highlights improvements to services such as Early Years and emotional health and well-being won’t be implemented, as recommended, due to the enormity of funding cuts being made by the Department of Education.

“Once again our vulnerable children and young people are the ones paying the price for a lack of political leadership.”

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan has said it will be impossible to tackle educational underachievement without significant funding.

“The fact remains that unless the amount of money allocated to this project is drastically increased we will fail to properly tackle the issues and will miss an important opportunity to give each and every child the best chance of achieving their academic potential,” he said.

“The financial pressures at Stormont are disproportionally impacting our children and young people and after the work that went into this report to only allocate 8.4% of the funding asked for is unbelievable.

“Our children cannot continue to pay the price for political failure. Everyone knows that we can only address these problems with an Executive and Minister in place who will take the drastic action required to provide extra funding to our education sector so that we can finally address this underachievement and ensure every child gets the support they need.”