Unhappy Northern Ireland students could challenge exam grading system in court: warning

Students missed key exams this year because of the pandemic. CCEA applied standardised grading procedures to help come up with results

GCSE and A-level results could be mired in controversy after claims that some children will be disadvantaged simply because of the school they attend and grades could be appealed through the courts.

This year because of the coronavirus pandemic children were unable to take key exams.

As a result grades will instead by awarded based on criteria such as the school's previous results, teacher predications and how a pupil ranks in a class.

Teachers were asked to predict grades for pupils using coursework, homework and mock exams.

This data was then submitted to the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) - Northern Ireland's exam board - which standardised the grades to make sure that they were of equal value to those awarded in previous years.

CCEA has also used other evidence to determine grades, including the average performance of schools in each subject over the past three years and, for AS and A-level, students' previous GCSE or AS-level results.

This means some pupils' grades may be different to those predicted by their teachers.

The CCEA said, that based on data from schools alone, top grades would have increased by 10%.

CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards said more than 232,000 predicted grades had been submitted, with information from schools providing a "baseline" for this year's results.

"This represented a collective effort, demonstrating the professional judgment, dedication and integrity of Northern Ireland's teaching profession," he told the BBC.

"In line with every year, standardisation is an essential part of the qualifications process to ensure that every student is treated fairly and that standards are aligned across schools and colleges.

"We now believe that, without standardisation, CCEA A-level grades would have risen by at least 10 percentage points at A* to A grade boundary.

"Such a rise would have been considerably more than any previous year and would have undermined confidence in qualifications."

Mr Edwards said this shows moderation by the exam board was necessary, although most results submitted by schools would be unchanged.

However, he refused to say how much weight would be given to each aspect of the grading process.

"Results for students will almost always be broadly in line with teachers' expectations, and the awarding process has been designed to allow leniency where this can be done without undermining fairness," he said.

Concerns, however, have been raised as to the fairness of the system, with critics raising questions over how a school's past performance will affect children's grades this year.

Human rights solicitor Ciaran Moynagh, who specialises in judicial reviews of public processes, said he will be following the gradings closely.

"Every child should be assessed on their own merits and no discriminatory or blunt mechanisms should apply," Mr Moynagh said.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he was massively concerned, saying the system would face legal challenges.

"This is going to cause huge disadvantage. It is a very unfair system," he said.

"Computer analysis of a school's past exam performance will dominate all other aspects of the assessment.

"This is going to open to considerable judicial review.

"I understand we are in unprecedented times, but our children should not be the collateral damage for this situation. This is something that will have lasting concerns."