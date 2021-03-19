Union anger at being left in dark over school Covid tests plan

Teachers were "taken totally by surprise" by the programme of Covid testing to be rolled out in schools.

Years 12-14 pupils and staff in post-primary schools are to be offered twice weekly tests from next week. The NASUWT said schools "have not been given the time necessary to ensure the delivery of a competent testing system that will be robust and effective".

After the Easter holidays all staff in primary and pre-schools will also be offered regular testing, with plans to make tests available for every pupil later.

"The Department of Education must work with unions and schools on a sensible timescale which is backed with the necessary practical and financial support," the union's Dr Patrick Roach said.

"We all want pupils and school staff to be as safe as possible, but an unplanned, uncoordinated and unworkable approach to mass testing without adequate resources and additional trained personnel risks undermining rather than enhancing safety."

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said teachers had no idea the testing programme would be rolled out and had not been consulted.

"Teachers don't want to see a return to a revolving door of opening and then having to close again," ASCL's Robert Wilson said.

"But the announcement came as a total surprise to school leaders and comes on the back of a pilot scheme, the success of which they know very little about.

"Schools have not been consulted and communication from the Education Minister has been woefully poor and extremely short on detail.

"Teachers have been given precious little time to make arrangements for a major logistical operation they had not been previously warned about and have no experience of."

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council said tests must be managed in a way that does not compromise safety in schools, nor add to the already unacceptably high workload.

"School staff cannot be compelled to supervise or support pupils to conduct self-testing in schools," it added.

Education Minister Peter Weir said the testing will provide a significant level of reassurance.

"While it is for each family to decide if they wish for their child to participate, it will be of benefit to all those in schools... by identifying all those who may be asymptomatic," he said.

Schools rapid testing will be rolled out in three phases. In phase 1, from March 22, all staff in post-primary schools and all pupils in Years 12-14 will be invited to familiarise themselves with twice weekly self-testing kits. Phase 2, after the Easter break, will expand the programme to include staff in primary schools

The third phase will add nursery, pre-school and, initially, some pre-school education providers.

Department of Education advice said the LFD test was not "100% perfect, but the speed and convenience of LFD tests means they are very successful in identifying asymptomatic individuals".