Union calls for GCSEs to be scrapped

The panel will be meeting with all stakeholders during the review, but the NEU-NI said school pupils are facing too many examinations in what has become a results led culture. Stock image. Credit: Rui Vieira

An education union has called for GCSE exams to be scrapped as part of an overhaul of Northern Ireland’s education system.

The National Education Union (NEU-NI) has submitted list of ten demands to the Independent Review of Education, which is currently ongoing.

Read more Parents to continue drive for uniform equality​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ despite cancelled meeting

The review, led by Dr Keir Bloomer, is the educational equivalent to the ‘Bengoa’ report on health and is expected to deliver findings early in 2023.

The panel will be meeting with all stakeholders during the review, but the NEU-NI said school pupils are facing too many examinations in what has become a results led culture.

“Our children do too many exams and spend too much time being spoon-fed,” the union said.

“Accountability is important. Good accountability means measuring what matters. Excessive weighing and measuring is the direct result of a system responding to narrow performance targets.

“Add school funding pressures to narrow performance targets and we get a toxic mix. A mix that leads directly to gaming the system, screening out pupils from taking exams lest they “pollute the stats”, practices such as “off-rolling”, pupils being dumped (asked to leave) at GCSE or AS level, exam-switching and exam-board promiscuity (choosing “easier” exams/qualifications), teaching to the test and spoon-fed education,” the union continued.

“These are all inevitable, if unintended, consequences of high-stakes, narrow, system performance targets as well as features of low-trust, unprofessional environments.

“Our children are tested, monitored, tracked, and evaluated to exhaustion. This “hamster-wheel” education narrows the curriculum to “ducking the stats” to the detriment of a broad-based education.

“It prevents the development of the sort of 21st century skills required to cope and thrive in the modern world.

“Our obsession with exams squeezes time, leaving little space for the 21st century skills required for successful careers, productive work and enjoyable lives. Children lose out.”

The union is also urging the review panel to consider the perceived bias in favour of grammar school and university education in society.

“There is a widespread perception of bias, or snobbery, towards “academic” learning over practical or applied learning,” the union said.

“The bias in favour of a university education compounds this.

“Policy decisions continue to entrench the ‘grammar school-University route’ whilst Further Education (FE) Colleges continues to meet wide, and growing demands. Colleges continue to face a reputational deficit compared to Universities.

“Individuals and businesses who engage with FE services rate Colleges very highly but despite this, most Northern Ireland parents’ ambitions for their children focus on the grammar school and university route. Many employers still seek their supply of labour from this pool.”

The Union also said action needs to be taken to shed Northern Ireland from the tag of the most segregated education system in the developed world.

“The OECD’s (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) 2012 benchmark placed us at 34th out of 34 developed countries on that measure,” it said.

“We cannot afford this, financially or societally.”

Among the other key points raised by the union, considering the financial strain being faced across education it suggests a front-loading of finance in favour of the early years sector.

To replace GCSE exams, which the union said are ”largely pointless as children do not leave education at 16 anymore,” it suggests the successful Republic of Ireland Transition Year between the Junior and Senior Certificate cycles (broadly GCSE and ‘A’ level cycles) as an alternative.