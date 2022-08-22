Union expects teachers to vote for industrial action short of strike in September ballot

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has warned teachers that they will be in breach of their contracts should industrial action proceed

Teachers will not be deterred from taking industrial action when the new school term begins in September by threats to stop their pay, a leading union has said.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has again warned teachers that they will be in breach of their contracts should industrial action proceed.

However, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it fully expects teachers to vote for industrial action short of strike when a ballot goes ahead in September.

Members of another leading union, the NASUWT, are already involved in industrial action short of strike.

INTO Northern Secretary Gerry Murphy said the lack of movement in the dispute over pay and conditions over the summer has left members frustrated.

“We will shortly begin the process of balloting members on whether or not they are prepared to take action short of strike and/or strike action and I have no doubt we will get a resounding vote in favour of both options,” he said.

“Taking industrial action is not our preferred option.

“Our members would much rather a decent and fair pay uplift that safeguards them against the cost-of-living crisis and recognises their efforts in the face of the pandemic and the increasing workloads they are experiencing.

“I remain hopeful that a resolution can be found before we find ourselves in the throes of a full-blown dispute.

“The Department of Education and the employing authorities need to bring forward a realistic and meaningful pay uplift now. It’s still not too late.”

The Education Minister, in response to a written Assembly question from SDLP MLA Colin McGrath, maintained that teachers involved in action short of strike are in breach of their contractual duties.

“I recognise that teachers have a right to vote for, and participate in, industrial action,” Ms McIlveen said.

“Teachers’ terms and conditions, including pay, are negotiated by the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC).

“I understand that TNC Management Side has undertaken an assessment of the industrial action and determined that the actions of those participating in the current action short of strike amounts to a breach of teachers’ contractual duties.”

It’s understood further talks are scheduled for next week.

The NASUWT said it expects coordinated action between unions when the new school term begins.