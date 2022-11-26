Union moves to tackle sexual harassment after 30 NI schools cited in testimonies

Charlotte Carson, a teacher and member of the National Education Union, says more needs to be done to tackle the problem of sexism and sexual harassment in schools.

A new toolkit aimed at addressing growing concerns over sexism and sexual harassment in schools has been launched by the National Education Union.

It comes after 30 schools in Northern Ireland were named in an initiative inviting staff and pupils to anonymously tell their stories of abuse over the last 12 months.

The union revealed that sexism and sexual harassment is so pervasive in schools that victim support website ‘Everyone’s Invited’ recently had to temporarily put uploads on hold due to the sheer volume.

The site was set up for victims to anonymously post their experiences and last year, 30 NI schools were written to by then Education Minister Michelle McIlveen after being named in the testimonies.

According to the National Education Union (NEU) the problem remains unaddressed, under reported and staff are left without adequate guidance or training on combating sexism and sexual harassment.

Danielle Black, Regional Officer at NEU said the toolkit arrives to mark the UN International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

“It’s time sexual harassment stopped,” she said. “Women and girls continue to face harassment in school everyday and it’s not OK.

"Our schools need to be safe spaces were sexism and sexist practices are challenged. We need pupil behaviour policies that clearly define and penalise sexism and sexual harassment, it needs to be called what it is-it’s not bullying, it’s not banter, it’s sexual harassment. It negatively impacts on girls education and school experience.

“NEU are launching our ‘It’s Not OK’ toolkit to help schools address sexism and sexual harassment in schools through a whole school approach.

“We know that it is under reported and in fact is often seen as normal and that needs to change, 24% of female pupils at mixed sex schools reported unwanted physical touching of a sexual nature in their school. Ignoring it will not make it go away.”

Charlotte Carson is a teacher and member of NEU who runs an organisation called ‘Feminism in Schools’ and said there are easy steps schools can take to combat the problem.

“There are things teachers can do in the classroom, in the corridors and within the curriculum to challenge sexism,” she said.

“Our seating plans, behaviour systems, playground management and classroom practices can validate sexist ideas and expectations.

“Through the citizenship curriculum I taught about gender equality but it was in an abstract way, it was not until 2015 when a pupil disclosed an incident on the school bus of unwanted touching, when no one batted an eyelid or intervened, that I knew more had to be done.”

Charlotte went on to set up a feminism society and now works to help other schools do the same through ‘Feminism in Schools’.

She aims to educate not only pupils but teachers as well.

The issue is not only prevalent in schools. During the local Assembly election earlier this year, many female candidates were subjected to misogynistic and sexist abuse including the DUP’s Diane Forsythe, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and the SDLP’s Cara Hunter.

All these parties had to release public condemnations of the treatment of women running in the election.

Earlier this month PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne called a report into misogyny and vetting processes within the PSNI “uncomfortable reading”.

The report made over 40 recommendations made to improve safety of women.