Union: Teachers have been left abandoned to deal with the pandemic on their own

A teachers’ union has called on the Department of Education and the Public Health Agency to “take a long hard look at themselves” over fears Covid-19 outbreaks in schools are being mismanaged.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) revealed the incidence of Covid-19 in the 5-19 age group is running at 43% of new cases each day.

The Public Health Agency said it is now considering the data specific to school-aged children and does intend to publish information in the near future.

“We are aware from our membership that these numbers are manifesting in classrooms across the north as whole scale absenteeism. This is being ignored by Department and the PHA whose latest statistical update has neglected to include pupil attendance figures for schools,” said INTO Chairperson, Marie O’Shea.

“The provision of support from the system as opposed to their teachers is simply unacceptable. Confidence across the system already in short supply is being further eroded as principals and teachers are of the view they have been abandoned to deal with the pandemic on their own.

“Teachers, who are being struck down with Covid-19 are consistently told they are at no higher risk or infection than other professions,” said Ms O’Shea.

“We find this frankly unbelievable. The Department of Education and and Public Health Agency need to take a long look at themselves and assess whether they are doing the right thing for our school age population and the tens of thousands of persons who work in our schools alongside the children and young people.

"It is time for a step change from Department and PHA in how they are handling this continuing crisis.”

The Public Health Authority said it was aware that school aged children are currently accounting for around 40% of cases each day.

“Levels of Covid-19 in school-aged children broadly echo the levels in the community at large,” the PHA said.

“School-aged children continue to make up around 40% of the cases each day – which is to be expected given that they are the largest unvaccinated group.

“The Public Health Agency is currently considering the data specific to school-aged children and we intend to publish information in the near future.

“Where the agency identifies schools with higher than expected numbers of cases, it works with the school leaders and Education Authority to put steps in place to mitigate risks,” the PHA added.

“The PHA also encourages all eligible pupils should also avail of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The Department of Education added: “It is inevitable that there will continue to be cases of Covid-19 in schools - this reflects transmission in the wider community

”Schools have a range of mitigations available to reduce the risk of transmission in the school environment. It remains the case that PHA continue to provide advice as required to schools which require specialist public health advice on the management of multiple cases and clusters."