Union tells minister to stop ‘crossing her fingers’ as cases soar in schools

A teaching union has said there are stark indications of rising Covid cases in schools.

The NASUWT called on the Executive to step up measures to halt soaring cases and stop “crossing their fingers and hoping for the best.”

It said “urgent and rapid action” was needed to help break the chain of transmission.

General secretary Dr Patrick Roach added: “Ministers will need to consider the reintroduction of the requirement for all pupils to self-isolate when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“This should be supported by an extended programme of on-site testing in schools, rather than relying on a less effective system of home testing.

“We also need a commitment from the Executive to urgently improve ventilation in schools. This should involve the provision of CO2 monitors.”

Head teachers have also been struggling to track and trace any positive Covid cases.

On a visit to the new temporary campus of Harberton Special School in north Belfast, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “This is a challenging time. We knew that.

“The Education Authority is working closely with principals, and we have allocated some money in order to assist with the administration. There is a burden for them, particularly around track and trace.

“We are very much dependent on our partners in the Public Health Agency with this, and we are having conversations with them to make sure the process is as simple as possible for our principals.”

The new facility for Harberton School is part of a £21m investment in special education across Northern Ireland.

“There are now 17 special schools which have extra accommodation to meet the needs of young people who were desperately in need of a place,” Ms McIlveen said .

Principal James Curran said just over 100 pupils were making themselves at home in the new surroundings.

“We started work here in June to get ready to open on September 1, and we’re delighted to have made it thanks to the hard work of everyone involved who worked tirelessly over the last four months,” he added.

“Now, it’s about getting the children settled. The staff here are extremely skilled and a lot of thought has gone into this.

“Harberton was so far over capacity. We have 233 children in Harberton south, just over 100 here in Harberton north.

“Ideally, we would like to bring those two back together again on a single site. That’s going to require significant investment. There are conversations I would like to continue. We know this building is planned for other use down the line.”

Separately, the Education Authority confirmed more than 40 children were still waiting for a post-primary school place for the school year.

More than 800 appeals were submitted by families, of which about 650 led to appeal hearings this summer.

The Education Authority said that of 652 appeal hearings, 125, or about 20%, had been decided in favour of parents.

“We are actively communicating and working with families of young people yet to be placed to explore options and support them in selecting a school,” a spokesperson explained.

“As of August 31, 43 young people have yet to secure a place, including a number of applications that were received after the admissions deadline.”