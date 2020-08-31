Union’s fears after Queen’s confirms face-to-face lectures

Queen’s University Belfast has confirmed it plans to hold face-to-face lectures for new students in September, after calls from unions to scrap normal teaching until Christmas due to Covid-19.

The University and College Union (UCU), which represents university and college staff throughout the UK, made the comments at the weekend as they warned that a return to normal face-to-face teaching could be a “recipe for disaster” as the pandemic moves into the autumn months.

The UCU also warned that universities in the UK risked becoming the “care homes of the second wave” and said that lectures should be moved entirely online for the first semester of the upcoming academic year, or until a much more robust testing system is in place.

“The union fears that the migration of over a million students across the UK risks doing untold damage to people’s health and exacerbating the worst health crisis of our lifetimes,” said UCU general secretary Jo Grady.

“There is no functioning track and trace system in place, nor any UK-wide plans to regularly test students or staff. The push to get students back on campus is being driven by a dangerous desire to get back to business as usual.

“It is time for the government to finally take some decisive and responsible action in this crisis and tell universities to abandon plans for face-to-face teaching.

“Refusing to act now will only store up problems further down the line as courses are forced to move online and students forced into lockdown.

“It is no good blaming students later on for a problem that could have been avoided by government action.

“We need to move all teaching online for the first term of the new academic year, as recommended by Independent Sage, and the government needs to underwrite any lost funding for the sector.

“Students will also need financial support to ensure that they can participate fully in online learning.”

The Independent Sage group recommended that all courses should be offered online.

With tens of thousands of students here in Northern Ireland’s universities due to return to courses in a matter of weeks, Queen’s University yesterday confirmed that face-to-face teaching will take place.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday, Queen’s said courses in September would involve “face-to-face teaching being complemented by online delivery as necessary”, while applying “the relevant social distancing and hygiene measures”.

The confirmation by the Belfast institution however differs from Covid-19 advice issued to students on their website, in which they state they will be “ceasing face-to-face teaching and learning activities” and “moving all teaching material online”.

Ulster University was not able to provide a statement regarding upcoming teaching arrangements.

However, they have previously advised that lectures were to be delivered online during the first term of the new academic year.

In May vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew confirmed that lectures and other teaching would be conducted online, with a phased approach to bringing staff back throughout the autumn. The university added that there may be some on-campus activities permitted, but that these would be based on “robust local risk assessments”.

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Education said: “We are confident that universities are well prepared for the return of students by taking measures such as introducing social distancing on campus, limiting travel requirement for classes and staggering teaching.”