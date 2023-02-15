Unions standing firm ahead of NI teacher strike

The four unions representing the majority of teachers and school leaders in Northern Ireland have reiterated their call for employers to find a way to end a pay dispute ahead of strike action next week.

Members will be on a half day strike on Tuesday, February 21 with the unions jointly calling for a fully funded pay increase of 12% for 2022-23.

NASUWT official Justin McCamphill said the teaching profession is united in its call for better pay and conditions.

“We have been left with no choice but to take strike action as a result of the failure of the education employers to offer any improvement on the miserly two year proposal made last February,” he said.

“At a time when teachers are facing the biggest squeeze on their finances in a generation, offering what amounts to a further real-terms pay cut is simply not good enough.

“The four teacher unions are united in saying that they are not willing to accept yet another real-terms pay cut and are continuing to fight for a better deal.”

Irish National Teachers' Organisation northern secretary Gerry Murphy said teachers were no longer prepared to endure the deteriorating conditions.

“Teachers have been backed into a corner by an absent government at Stormont and a series of incompetent ones at Westminster,” he said.

“Like workers across the public and private sectors they are the victims of a decade of wage stagnation resulting in a decline in their living standards.

“This strike signals that they are no longer prepared to endure falling living standards and ever-increasing workloads. The teachers’ unions, collectively, are determined to see a fair pay rise delivered for all their members.”

Ulster Teachers’ Union members are also taking strike action. General secretary Jacquie White said: “This is an unprecedented move by the UTU and it is a reflection of the strength of feeling of our members in the face of the derisory offers made to date that we will be joining with our colleagues across the teaching unions in this half day of strike action.

“The education of our children is the future of our society and it is a sad reflection on the priorities of decision makers when those who are tasked to deliver that future are left to face spiralling cost of living costs and deteriorating working conditions with no resolution.

"As a profession we cannot make the urgency of this situation any clearer.”

Mark Langhammer, regional secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said members have had enough of seeing funding diverted elsewhere.

“In the ‘lost decade’ since Chancellor Osborne’s pay freeze in 2010-11, teachers have lost some 24% in real terms – more than almost every other profession or trade group. The Government claims there is no money, that budgets are tight, that we’re being unrealistic,” he said.

“That’s untrue. It’s a matter of political choices. We know that billions can be found – and lost – in the interests of a bigger political agenda, but not only do the workers not benefit from these choices, they often suffer greatly as a result.

“The money is there, we just need the right political priorities.”

The Education Authority said guidance has been issued to all schools ahead of the strike action, but the decision whether to remain operational during the walk-out will be up to individual schools.

“Guidance was issued to schools last week to help Principals assess and prepare for any potential disruption as the result of half day strike action on Tuesday 21 February by four of the five teachers’ unions,” the EA said.

“Principals are now carrying out risk assessments and making arrangements for Tuesday 21 February, which will be communicated directly with parents via their own channels. Parents with any questions or concerns are advised to contact their child’s school directly.

“This is a challenging time for schools and EA alongside other members of Management Side will continue to work with Principals to provide support as they put plans in place. However, the full impact of the industrial action including the number of staff taking part, will not be confirmed until Tuesday 21 February."

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “Management Side and Teachers’ Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) have been actively engaging for many months on a teachers’ pay settlement for 2021/22 and 2022/23.

"However, negotiations are currently framed within the growing and unprecedented financial pressures facing the education sector which continue to adversely impact schools, staff and ultimately children and young people.

“Management Side remains committed to continuing meaningful, active engagement with Trade Union colleagues to reach a resolution and ensure our teachers are fairly remunerated.”