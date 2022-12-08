Unions welcome Strep A advice but warn more work is needed

Teachers’ groups call for meetings with health service chiefs and extra guidance on outbreaks

Teaching unions have cautiously welcomed the latest advice issued to schools over the scarlet fever outbreak.

The Education Authority (EA) emailed guidance from the Public Health Agency (PHA) to schools on Wednesday evening.

It comes after the death of five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale, from Belfast, who died in hospital on Monday after falling ill with the Strep A infection.

The EA’s letter advises schools that it is not necessary to contact the PHA for every “case or cluster” of scarlet fever.

But it does instruct schools to contact the PHA if one or more cases of chickenpox or flu-like illness occurs in a class that also has cases of scarlet fever.

Schools are also asked to contact the PHA if any child or staff member is admitted to hospital with any Group A Strep infection, because an outbreak is difficult to manage.

For cases of scarlet fever, the PHA advised schools to send a “warn and informing” letter to encourage parents to be “alert to symptoms”.

Children or staff with a diagnosis of scarlet fever should not attend nursery or school for a minimum of 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment.

The correspondence said doctors would inform the PHA if a case of Strep A was diagnosed, after which a risk assessment would take place, with schools contacted “if required”.

“The PHA will provide detailed advice and guidance on an individual basis to any school or early years setting with a clinically confirmed iGAS case reported,” added the letter.

Justin McCamphill, a national official for the NASUWT union, “cautiously welcomed” the latest PHA advice.

“Teachers and school leaders are having to deal with this upturn in Strep A combined with the impact of seasonal flu and Covid-19,” he said.

“NASUWT members have reported to us that both pupil and staff absence are higher than normal, while principals are struggling to find supply staff to fill short-term vacancies.

“The NASUWT, along with other unions, has sought a meeting with the authorities to further discuss how this should be managed at school level.

“The main worry for parents and teachers alike is that in rare situations, Group A streptococcus can cause a serious illness known as invasive Group A streptococcal disease (iGAS).

“Tackling this illness is primarily a matter for the health service. However, the NASUWT is concerned that after years of real-terms cuts, the health service does not have the capacity to adequately protect public health.

“Parents need to know the health service will be there for them if their child is ill.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) northern secretary Gerry Murphy also said a meeting between the unions and management was needed.

“INTO welcomes the recent issue of a letter by the EA which signposts school communities to existing information from PHA and supports within EA for schools should a critical incident occur,” he added.

“However, INTO believes that a meeting is needed to discuss the ongoing health issue with management authorities and the trade unions.

“Lessons should have been learned from the Covid pandemic, when prompt action was required in communicating with school leaders and school communities in the management of situations such as this.

“We need schools to be provided with robust guidance to deal with a range of issues which affect all members of the school community.

“Staff need assurances that any health and safety issues relating to them are also addressed appropriately and the procedures required are in place through this developing situation.”

Parents whose children have been admitted to hospital with Strep A have been warning other parents to be vigilant for signs of the infection.

Banbridge mum Laura Rooney, whose five-year-old daughter, Farrah, was admitted to hospital last week, said she had to beg doctors to see her child.

“They eventually did an X-ray and found pneumonia in her lungs,” she told the Banbridge Chronicle.

“She was sent home. However, her condition deteriorated again last Saturday — she had developed a new rash.

“This time around, they admitted her. After five courses of antibiotics, Farrah has finally started to respond to her treatment.”

The little girl will remain under the care of Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry until February, but Laura is just happy to have her home for Christmas.

“This is her hopefully home for Christmas. With all that’s been happening, I haven’t felt Christmas is coming,” she said.

“If I could advise parents right now who are fearful of Strep A, I would just tell them to be aware and vigilant of the symptoms and to act fast.”

Four-year-old Joey Sloan, from Belfast, was also admitted to hospital last week after taking ill.

His mother, Kitty, called on concerned parents to trust their instincts.

“If you notice a rash, get straight to the hospital and get your child seen, no matter how long the wait,” she told the North Belfast News.

“Use your mother’s gut instinct, and if your child is sick, please don’t hesitate.”