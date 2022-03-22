Unite urged to consider exemption for special education schools during strike

The father of a pupil at Glenveagh Special School in Belfast has spoken of the frustration his son is suffering as the school remained closed for a second day due to strike action and urged unions to think again about the effect on the most vulnerable children.

Strike action from members of Unite has forced the school to close to pupils due to a lack of classroom assistants and support staff, as well as issues over transport to and from the site.

Seamus Flannigan said his son Eoin may need to stay at home for the rest of the week as Unite are refusing to grant exemption to special schools.

“Eoin is very much routine orientated, he has to have his schedules in place. He does not like any change to his schedules and any change becomes a situation of long communication,” he said.

Seamus continued: “Eoin is non-verbal. He doesn’t always understand why there is a change. Monday, after being off over St Patrick’s weekend, was slightly less worrying. He still doesn’t quite understand why he isn’t going to school, but he was more accepting of it this morning.

“As the day has gone on he has needed more and more reassurance. He’s constantly giving us his schedule and showing us his pictures for school.

“Unfortunately we’re now telling him he’s not going to school again. He’s already showing his displeasure around that.

“It may come across that this is an issue primarily with transport, but that’s not the case with my son’s school,” said Seamus.

“If it was just a case of transport, myself and probably a lot of other parents would be able to try and make other arrangements to get the kids into school. But the school is not able to function in-house as they don’t have the classroom and general assistants who are also on strike.

“It could be more days off school as the week goes on,” he said.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Seamus said the inability of the union and the EA to arrive at a compromise was frustrating.

“The information we have is that they were hoping to not to have to close during this week,” he said. “The EA and the union were in consultation about trying to get an exemption for special schools, which we have now seen had not been the case. The union has said no.

“Again, we’re just waiting for more information on what’s going to happen on Wednesday, and possibly Thursday and Friday.

“I don’t think anybody would have any issues with the reasons that workers have for taking strike action. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision to go ahead with the strike, however, the likes of the special schools should always be exempt from industrial action.

“We’re not talking about mainstream schools and kids who can carry on their learning at home, through online lessons. We’re talking about the most vulnerable in society who have already suffered immensely during the past couple of years with the pandemic.

“Special schools always seem to be hit harder when something happens,” he said. “Some exemption should have been given to allow a school to be able to provide for those very vulnerable kids who suffer greatly when they can’t go in.

“I’m not a politician, or an expert, but surely there could have been some sort of compromise?

“I can only speak for my son, but going back to the bad days of the pandemic, we’re talking meltdowns, complete and utter frustration, crying. He lives for his schedule and it’s not just about getting an education, it’s getting the therapies that are part of that special school. Like a lot of children, it’s not just the case of missing a certain lesson.

“If Eoin continues to not be at school he will show extreme frustration. His behaviour will deteriorate. He will experience more and more meltdowns and he will be constantly asking us why be cannot be at school.”

More than 2,000 union members are protesting at a local government pay offer of 1.75%, which it calls a “real terms pay cut”, but while the union said it empathised with Glenveagh parents and pupils, there is going to be no change to the industrial action.

Kieran Ellison of Unite said the decision not to grant exemptions for special schools was “a collective one”.

“I stand by our members’ decision,” he said.

“They are literally on their knees by how they have been treated and undervalued by the Education Authority and the administration for education.

“Workers have suffered from a regime of austerity and feel outraged at the pay offer as well as other issues that need to be resolved.”

All other special schools in Northern Ireland remain open to pupils, though parents whose children use the EA school bus service have had to make their own arrangements to transport pupils to school.