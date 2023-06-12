Universities write to Secretary of State over student number fears

Four of Northern Ireland’s five universities have informed the Secretary of State they will have no option other than cutting student numbers should proposed budget cuts to Higher Education proceed.

The concerns are addressed in a joint letter to Chris Heaton-Harris from Queen’s University, The Open University and teaching colleges at St Mary’s and Stranmillis.

The letter said cutting undergraduate places would have “a fundamental and dangerous impact” on Northern Ireland’s future as the Department for the Economy (DfE) is set to reduce its funding by 10% to universities to save £14m.

The Department is also planning to cut funding to further education (FE) colleges by 4% to save a further £9m and the universities have warned of long-term economic damage, greater numbers of students leaving Northern Ireland and fewer places for local students to continue their studies here.

Queen’s University said: “Since 2011, Higher Education in Northern Ireland has received an annual reduction in funding. Further budget cuts on this scale will have a catastrophic impact on the Northern Ireland economy, resulting in a reduction in local student places and the loss of more young people through forced educational migration.

“Presently, over 30% of school leavers in Northern Ireland — around 5,000 — take up university places elsewhere, largely in GB. Recent data show that less than a third return to NI. This situation reflects significant inequality in access to University between NI and England.

“Current demographic change with significant growth in numbers of young people, indicates that NI will require 10,000 new University places by 2030. Proposals that will reduce student numbers will compound inequality of access, and stifle economic growth with reduced employment opportunities, so disadvantaging our young people by disinvesting in their future.

“Queen’s delivers an annual economic impact of over £3bn, with a financial benefit: cost ratio of over 8:1. Rather than focus on funding cuts, which have become a recurrent issue, threatening the stability and growth of our universities and the economy, we believe that Government should explore alternative approaches to university funding to avoid this recurrent issue,” the university added.

“The University will work in partnership with other institutions in the sector and DfE to seek workable solutions to the budget reductions; however, as a continued policy of disinvesting in our young people will ultimately limit the socioeconomic potential of Northern Ireland, we believe that the time has come to explore new ways to fund higher education and meet the needs of our young people, and our economy.”

Officials have examined the possibility of a rise in tuition fees to raise money, but that would require a decision by a Stormont minister and a change in legislation.

“This not only has a devastating effect on families but brings real and present dangers for our economy,” the joint letter said.

“Further the higher education (HE) sector in Northern Ireland has also absorbed a 40% cut in funding since 2011 while other regions and jurisdictions have had significant investment.

“In the event of any planned budget reductions, the only course of action available to the universities to protect sustainability will be a reduction in undergraduate numbers.

“Such a reduction in funding will inevitably drive further inequality in HE provision and impact negatively.

“Crucially, this approach will further disadvantage our economic recovery.”

Around 5,000 Northern Irish students already leave to study elsewhere in the UK every year, and only a third of them returned after graduation.

Queen’s and Ulster universities previously said they would need an extra 5,000 places for Northern Ireland undergraduates by 2030, due to the projected rise in the number of 18 and 19 year olds.

The university leaders have now called for an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State and the Department over the funding issues.

The budget cuts are coming at a time when university staff are involved in industrial action over pay and conditions, including a marking boycott affecting over 1,000 final-year students at Queen’s University who now face uncertainty over whether they will be awarded a degree as planned this summer.

The Department for the Economy has been contacted for a response